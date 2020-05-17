66.2 F
Sunday, May 17, 2020

Eric Trump says Democrats ‘trying to milk’ coronavirus shutdown, media ‘stoking fear’

The Democrats are “trying to milk” the coronavirus pandemic for every election advantage they can get over President Trump, the president’s son, Eric Trump, said Saturday night.

“It’s sad,” Trump told Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” “My father as commander-in-chief has one of the hardest decisions I think any president in history has had,” regarding whether to reopen the U.S. economy, and to what extent, Trump said.

“You have to weigh the safety of the public versus, you know, our economy and opening up America,” he explained. “We are the economic powerhouse of the entire world, Jeanine. And, you know, he’s got to weigh that. But America does have to get back to work and Americans also want to get back to work.”

AMERICA ‘ISOLATED’ AT UN? GENERAL ASSEMBLY BREAKS WITH US ON MOST VOTES, REPORT FINDS

Trump also ripped Joe Biden, asserting the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee “loves” that he and Trump can’t campaign before large crowds during the pandemic — because Biden thinks it hurts the president.

“Biden loves this. Biden can’t go on stage without making some horrible blunder. I mean, even from his basement, he’s making awful gaffes every single day. So his campaign is thrilled that he’s not going out there,” Trump said. “And they think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

“So they will, and you watch, they’ll milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3. And guess what? After Nov. 3, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen,” Trump said. “They’re trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him. The fact that he’s relatable, the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds.”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Trump also accused journalists of “stoking fear,” saying they removed their face masks after cameras stopped rolling during Friday’s White House news briefing.

“They’re actually stoking fear in this country. They’re doing a massive disservice. They’re being totally disingenuous about the whole thing,” Trump said. “But they’re doing it for one reason. They want to hurt Trump.”



