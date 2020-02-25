42.9 F
Beckley
Monday, February 24, 2020 11:04pm

Eric Trump slams Sanders: ‘He has three accomplishments, two of which are naming post offices’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump told Fox News Monday that Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has achieved relatively in close to four decades as an elected official at the local and federal levels.

“He [Sanders] entered government in 1981 [as mayor of Burlington, Vt.] if you can possibly believe it,” President Trump’s second son told “Hannity.” “He has three accomplishments, two of which are naming post offices, and this is the guy who’s going to issue transformational change.”

NEW HARMONY: AMERICA’S FAILED 19TH-CENTURY SOCIALIST EXPERIMENT

“He always gets out in the speeches, Sean, you know, he says Washington needs transformational change,” Eric Trump added. “Well, he’s been in Washington for almost 40 years and he’s named two post offices.”

In 2014, Sanders successfully sought to rename the Danville, Vt. post office in honor of Thaddeus Stevens — a famously staunch abolitionist Republican who represented Pennsylvania in the U.S. House during the Civil War but was born in the Vermont community.

While a member of the House in 2006, Sanders authored a bill to rename the post office in Fair Haven after the town’s 18th Century founder, Matthew Lyon.

Eric Trump contrasted Sanders’ accomplishments with those of his father, saying that the incumbent president had built a “real estate empire” and then sought the White House “against the greatest odds in the world.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He delivered the greatest economy known to any country ever, the best economy this country’s ever had, the best stock market, lowest unemployment, the best military, the highest consumer confidence, the lowest taxes — he cut taxes by 20 percent,” he said.

“I could go on and on and on, but you could not have a greater dichotomy between two people.”



Source link

Recent Articles

Eric Trump slams Sanders: ‘He has three accomplishments, two of which are naming post offices’

News WWNR -
0
Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump told Fox News Monday that Democratic front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has achieved relatively in close to...
Read more

Harvey Weinstein experienced heart palpitations, high blood pressure en route to Rikers, attorney says

News WWNR -
0
Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women before being led away in...
Read more

Ted Cruz slams California governor’s ‘leftist mind’ for housing prescriptions tweet

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent suggestion that doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing similar to...
Read more

Otto Warmbier honored by rock band Bennett Wales & The Relief with new song, plea for justice

News WWNR -
0
The song starts fast but leaves a lasting impression and forceful message.It is called, "Hey Otto," a rock 'n' roll tune honoring Otto Warmbier...
Read more

Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival parade

News WWNR -
0
VOLKMARSEN, Germany (Reuters) - A German man plowed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen on Monday, injuring...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Harvey Weinstein experienced heart palpitations, high blood pressure en route to Rikers, attorney says

WWNR -
0
Disgraced Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted Monday of rape and sexual assault against two women before being led away in...
Read more
News

Ted Cruz slams California governor’s ‘leftist mind’ for housing prescriptions tweet

WWNR -
0
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent suggestion that doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing similar to...
Read more
News

Otto Warmbier honored by rock band Bennett Wales & The Relief with new song, plea for justice

WWNR -
0
The song starts fast but leaves a lasting impression and forceful message.It is called, "Hey Otto," a rock 'n' roll tune honoring Otto Warmbier...
Read more
News

Dozens hurt as car plows into German carnival parade

WWNR -
0
VOLKMARSEN, Germany (Reuters) - A German man plowed his car into a carnival parade in the western town of Volkmarsen on Monday, injuring...
Read more
News

Julian Assange shouldn’t be extradited until US returns Harry Dunn’s alleged killer to UK: family spokesman

WWNR -
0
The family of Harry Dunn – a British teenager who was killed in a car crash after the wife of an American diplomat...
Read more
News

Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter company for deaths

WWNR -
0
LOS ANGELES -- The widow of Kobe Bryant has sued the owner of the helicopter that crashed in fog and killed her husband...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap