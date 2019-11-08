Erik Harris gets Raiders off to fast start with 56-yard pick-six

OAKLAND — Philip Rivers might be seeing Erik Harris in his sleep after the Oakland Raiders safety picked off the quarterback in each of the Los Angeles Chargers‘ first two offensive possessions, including this 56-yard pick-six.
Harris earlier returned a Rivers pick 59 yards to set up the Raiders’ first score, a 40-yard field goal. Harris, who now has a career-best three INTs, is the second player in the last 15 seasons with two interceptions, including a pick-6, on the first two drives of the game. The other was Brandon Meriweather for the Patriots in 2009. Harris’ pick-six was the Raiders second defensive touchdown of the season, the first time they’ve had multiple defensive TDs in a season since 2013.