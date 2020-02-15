41.9 F
Beckley
Saturday, February 15, 2020 3:45pm

Esper optimistic about Taliban deal, warns of risk involved in political agreements

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



A new U.S. deal with the Taliban could see a reduction in violence by Monday but Defense Secretary Mark Esper is cautiously optimistic about its effectiveness.

Esper said on Saturday the deal “looks very promising” and could lead to American troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. He was speaking at the Munich Security Conference just a day before the deal’s expected announcement.

The deal was negotiated between the U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban, Esper said. The top defense official warned that political agreements involved risk.

“It’s my view as well that we have to give peace a chance, that the best if not the only way forward in Afghanistan is through a political agreement and that means taking some risk,” Esper said.

US, TALIBAN PEACE TALKS: ‘REDUCTION IN VIOLENCE’ PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, OFFICIALS SAY

“That means enabling our diplomats and that means working together with our partners and allies on the ground to affect such a thing.”

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani hasn’t spoken publicly about the agreement, but according to Esper, he is “fully on board.”

“He wants to lead his part of the process, which if we get to that would be a peace deal that would involve very soon afterward an inter-Afghan negotiation,” Esper said. “He wants to be clearly a full partner in that and wants to lead on that and make sure that all Afghans come together.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Esper told reporters that the U.S. troop levels could be reduced to about 8,600 — from 12,000 currently in the country —  if the 7-day truce is successful. However, the Defense Department said counterterrorism operations will continue in the country.

“Under any agreement, General Miller retains the authorities necessary to protect U.S. national security interests, including the authorities and capabilities to strike ISIS-K and al-Qaida,“ Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said. Esper declined to say whether the U.S. had agreed to cut its troop levels in Afghanistan to zero.

Separately on Saturday, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told the security conference that he also supported the plan but stressed that the alliance’s mission in Afghanistan would continue in the short- and medium-term.

“We are not leaving Afghanistan but we are prepared to adjust our force level if the Taliban demonstrates the will and the capability to reduce violence and make real compromises that could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans for sustainable peace,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Dusty Baker urges MLB to protect Astros from beanballs, retaliation

News WWNR -
0
11:36 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"WEST PALM BEACH,...
Read more

Esper optimistic about Taliban deal, warns of risk involved in political agreements

News WWNR -
0
A new U.S. deal with the Taliban could see a reduction in violence by Monday but Defense Secretary Mark Esper is cautiously optimistic about its effectiveness.Esper...
Read more

Google marks Susan B. Anthony birthday, women’s suffrage with doodle

News WWNR -
0
Susan B. Anthony's long fight for women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement are getting their moment in the spotlight on Google’s homepage.The...
Read more

The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble

Money WWNR -
0
The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble Source link
Read more

Biz owner refuses to do business with Trump supporters

News WWNR -
0
The CEO 1st In SEO openly says he will not do business with anyone who voted for Donald Trump, registered Republicans or anything that...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dusty Baker urges MLB to protect Astros from beanballs, retaliation

WWNR -
0
11:36 AM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"WEST PALM BEACH,...
Read more
News

Google marks Susan B. Anthony birthday, women’s suffrage with doodle

WWNR -
0
Susan B. Anthony's long fight for women’s right to vote and the suffrage movement are getting their moment in the spotlight on Google’s homepage.The...
Read more
Money

The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble

WWNR -
0
The Coronavirus Threatens To Prick The Market Bubble Source link
Read more
video
News

Biz owner refuses to do business with Trump supporters

WWNR -
0
The CEO 1st In SEO openly says he will not do business with anyone who voted for Donald Trump, registered Republicans or anything that...
Read more
News

Brandon Judd: Sanctuary cities like Los Angeles sending ‘wrong message’ by not cooperating with ICE

WWNR -
0
closeVideoBrandon Judd: Sanctuary cities are sending the 'wrong message'National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd reacts after reports the Trump administration is deploying...
Read more
News

Don Brown: Deadly ‘green on blue’ attacks by Islamic allied nation troops against Americans must end

WWNR -
0
When President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence flew to Dover Air Base this week to oversee the dignified transfer of two flag-draped...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap