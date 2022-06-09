EV Road Trip to stop in Fayette County June 10

Hawks Nest State Park, Fayette County, WV – Daphne Dixon and Alyssa Murphy with Live Green Connecticut are on a cross-country Electric Vehicle Road Trip this month. This will bring them through the New River Gorge area on Thursday & Friday of this week.



They are traveling in a Mustang Mach E and departed Connecticut today. They will end in Sacramento, CA. Check out their adventures along the way on their Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/LifeontheEVHighway



Kelly Bragg from the Clean Cities program with the WV Office of Energy is heading up the EV work through this program for the state. Andrew Davis from the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority will be speaking on local efforts to encourage more EV locations.



Marty Weirick with the WV Electric Auto Association will also be speaking. With gas prices creeping up to $5 per gallon, this should be some interesting information. Fun tip: WV is ranked 5th in the “most accessible state in America to drive an electric car“.



We are happy to host the EV tour in our little towns and are proud to boast the electric vehicle charging stations in Fayette County, WV. As one of the first locations with a charging station, Hawks Nest looks forward to welcoming more electric car owners as well as other guests at the newly renovated Hawks Nest State Park lodge.



There is an electric vehicle charging station at Rifrafters campground in Fayetteville. It is a 50 amp plug in and can charge 2 vehicles at a time. Also, the Sheetz in Bradley/Mt Hope is another charging location. More details available at Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.



