Everything coming to and leaving Hulu in September 2020

By WWNR
As August draws to a close, streaming platforms like Hulu are poised to change out the content in their libraries so people can ride into cooler weather comfortably binge-watching TV and movies.

New arrivals include Hulu original series “Pen15” and “Woke” and fan-favorite movies like the “Twilight” saga, “50 First Dates” and Oscar-winner “Judy.”

Before the month closes, make sure to watch classics such as “The Shawshank Redemption,” “Top Gun” and “My Cousin Vinny.”

EVERYTHING COMING TO DISNEY+ IN SEPTEMBER 2020

To help dedicated streamers plan out the rest of their September viewing below is a rundown of everything that’s coming to and leaving Hulu during the month:

Arriving to Hulu 

Available September 1
Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)
50 First Dates (2004)
Absolute Power (1997)
Aeon Flux (2005)
American Dragons (1998)
An American Haunting (2006)
Any Given Sunday (1999)
Anywhere but Here (1999)
Back to School (1986)
Bad Girls from Mars (1991)
The Bank Job (2008)
Because I Said So (2007)
The Birdcage (1997)

Robin Williams (L) and Nathan Lane (R) sitting under an umbrella on the sand at the beach in a scene from the film 'The Birdcage,' 1996.

Robin Williams (L) and Nathan Lane (R) sitting under an umbrella on the sand at the beach in a scene from the film ‘The Birdcage,’ 1996.
(United Artists/Getty Images)

Broken Lizard’s Club Dread (2004)
Call Me (1988)
Carrington (1995)
The Cold Light Of Day (2012)
Cool Blue (1990)
Criminal Law (1989)
The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
De-Lovely (2004)
Demolition Man (1993)
Desperate Hours (1990)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Employee of the Month (2006)
The End of Violence (1997)
Evil Dead II (1987)
Extreme Justice (1993)
The Festival (2019)

THE BEST 10 MOVIES TO STREAM ON HULU

Hanoi Hilton (1987)
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle (2004)
Hoosiers (1986)
The House on Carroll Street (1988)
I Feel Pretty (2018)
The Impossible (2012)
Invasion U.S.A. (1985)
Jessabelle (2014)
Julia (1977)
The Last Boy Scout (1991)
The Last House on the Left (1972)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)
Love Is All There Is (1996)
Mad Money (2008)
Man of La Mancha (1972)
The Mechanic (1972)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
Mr. North (1988)
Music Within (2007)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Notorious (2009)
The Omen (2006)
Outbreak (1995)
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985)
Pieces of April (2003)
Practical Magic (1998)
Rambo (2008)

Sylvester Stallone in 'Rambo.' 

Sylvester Stallone in ‘Rambo.’ 
(Getty)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)
Religulous (2008)
Slow Burn (2007)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Stargate (1994)
The Terminator (1984)
Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)
This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Trolls World Tour (2020)
Turkey Bowl (2019)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012)
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)
The Weight of Water (2002)
Wanted (2008)
The Woods (2006)

Available September 2
Hell on the Border (2019)

Available September 3
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (2016)

Available September 6
Awoken (2019) 

Available September 7     
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 1A (Hulu Original)

THE BEST TV COMEDIES STREAMING ON HULU IN THEIR ENTIRETY

Available September 8     
American Ninja Warrior: Season 12 Premiere (NBC)
Brother vs. Brother: Season 7 Premiere (HGTV)

Available September 9     
Woke: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Available September 10     
Prisoners (2013)

Available September 11     
My Hero Academia: Episodes 64 – 76 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available September 16     
Archer: Season 11 Premiere (FXX)

Available September 17     
The Good Shepherd (2006) 

Available September 18     
Pen15: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Sherman’s Showcase: Black History Month Special (IFC)
Babyteeth (2019)
The Fight (2020)
Gemini Man (2019)
StarDog and TurboCat (2020)

Available September 20
The Haunted (2020)

Available September 21
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Special (ABC)
 
Available September 22
Filthy Rich: Series Premiere (Fox)
The Addams Family (2019)

THE BEST REALITY SHOWS ON HULU

Available September 23
Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Special (Fox)
If Loving You Is Wrong: Complete Season 5 (OWN)

Available September 24
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans (2019)
 
Available September 25
Judy (2019)

Available September 26
The Wilderness of Error: Series Premiere (FX)

Available September 28
Bless the Harts: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)
Bob’s Burgers: Season 11 Premiere (Fox)
Family Guy: Season 19 Premiere (Fox)
Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)
The Simpsons: Season 32 Premiere (Fox)

Available September 29
Inherit the Viper (2020)
Trauma Center (2019)

Available September 30
Southbound (2015)

Leaving Hulu on September 30

2001 Maniacs (2005)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
A Perfect Murder (1998)

The poster 'A Perfect Murder.' 

The poster ‘A Perfect Murder.’ 
(Warner Bros)

Best In Show (2000)
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Brick Mansions (2014)
Brokedown Palace (1998)
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Buried (2010)
Cats & Dogs (2001)
City Slickers (1991)
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)
Cold War (2012)
Die Hard 4: Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
For Your Consideration (2006)
Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
From Paris with Love (2010)
Futureworld (1976)
Hoosiers (1986)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
Larry Crowne (2011)
Mississippi Burning (1988)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)

Nate and Hayes (1983)
Norma Rae (1979)
Pathology (2008)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2007)
Practical Magic (1998)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rambo (2008)
Right at Your Door (2007)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)
Some Kind of Hero (1982)
Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Stargate (1994)
Strategic Air Command (1955)
Sugar Hill (1994)
Sunset Strip (1999)
The Birdcage (1997)
The Client (1994)
The Color Purple (1985)
The Devil’s Rejects (2005)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2005)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
The Mask (1994)

The Ninth Gate (2000)
The Sender (1982)
The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)
Three Musketeers (2011)
Top Gun (1986)
Undertow (2004)
Unlocked (2017)
Waiting for Guffman (1997)
Wanted (2008)
West Side Story (1961)



