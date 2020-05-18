60.9 F
Beckley
Monday, May 18, 2020

Ex-MLB manager Art Howe released from hospital amid coronavirus battle

By WWNR
Former MLB player and manager Art Howe was released from a hospital in Houston on Sunday after spending time in intensive care last week with the coronavirus.

“Relief, back in my own bedroom, it’s just sweet,” the 73-year-old told multiple media outlets. “It was a long five days or so. I’m finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It’s just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress.”

Howe said he will have to be isolated at his home for another week to two weeks.

Howe told Houston TV station KPRC 2 last week that he first felt COVID-19 symptoms on May 3 and learned he was positive two days after being tested. After trying to recover at home, he was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Tuesday after his symptoms grew worse.

Howe spent 12 seasons in the majors as a player, primarily at second base and third base for the Pirates, Astros and Cardinals, and 14 seasons as a manager for the Astros, Athletics and Mets.

He most recently was the Rangers‘ bench coach in 2007 and 2008.



