Ex-MLB manager Art Howe released from hospital amid coronavirus battle

Former MLB player and manager Art Howe was released from a hospital in Houston on Sunday after spending time in intensive care last week with the coronavirus.

“Relief, back in my own bedroom, it’s just sweet,” the 73-year-old told multiple media outlets. “It was a long five days or so. I’m finally feeling a little bit better. Still not able to eat real good, taste buds are giving me a hard time. It’s just nice to be back home and hopefully continue to progress.”



1 Related

Howe said he will have to be isolated at his home for another week to two weeks.

Howe told Houston TV station KPRC 2 last week that he first felt COVID-19 symptoms on May 3 and learned he was positive two days after being tested. After trying to recover at home, he was taken to a hospital by ambulance on Tuesday after his symptoms grew worse.

Howe spent 12 seasons in the majors as a player, primarily at second base and third base for the Pirates, Astros and Cardinals, and 14 seasons as a manager for the Astros, Athletics and Mets.

He most recently was the Rangers‘ bench coach in 2007 and 2008.