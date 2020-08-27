66.3 F
Ex-NFL player Jack Brewer ‘fed up’ with media calling Trump a racist

By WWNR
Former NFL player Jack Brewer accused the media of falsely portraying President Trump as a racist while ignoring his contributions to the Black community while speaking Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte.

“I know what racism looks like, I’ve seen it firsthand,” Brewer said. “America, it has no resemblance to President Trump. I’m fed up with the way he’s portrayed in the media, who refuse to acknowledge what he’s actually done for the Black community. It’s confusing the minds of our innocent children.”

HERSCHEL WALKER PRAISES PRESIDENT TRUMP’S CHARACTER, DEFENDS ANTHEM PROTEST STANCE

Brewer is a prominent supporter of the president and member of Black Voices for Trump. He touted the president’s record on criminal justice reform, including the 2018 passage of the First Step Act, a bipartisan initiative meant to decrease the federal inmate population and cut sentences for low-level offenders.

Brewer also took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and running Kamala Harris, questioning their criminal justice records and warning that a vote for them would limit school choices for underserved communities.

“At some point, for the sake of our children, the policies must take priority over the personalities,” Brewer said. “So because you have an issue with President Trump’s tone, you’re going to allow Biden and Harris to deny our underserved Black and brown children school choice? Are we so offended by the president’s campaign slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ that we’re going to ignore that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have collectively been responsible for locking up countless Black men for nonviolent crimes?”

Brewer spent five seasons in the NFL before entering the business world. His status as a speaker at the Republican National Convention was in doubt just minutes before the event started.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed civil insider trading charges against Brewer, NPR reported earlier this week. He is accused of selling 100,000 shares of a penny stock after obtaining information that suggested the price would soon drop.

Brewer has yet to comment on the allegations. The SEC is seeking financial damages and the implementation of a permanent ban on Brewer “from participating in any offering of a penny stock.”



Source link

