53.2 F
Beckley
Monday, June 15, 2020 11:55pm

Ex-NYPD detective calls on commissioner to resign after ‘crazy move’ to scrap plainclothes unit

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former NYPD detective Harry Houck called on New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to resign Monday, hours after Shea announced that he was scrapping the department’s plainclothes anti-crime unit.

“I tell you, the plainclothes officers that are out there, the anti-crime units, are out there in plain clothes trying to watch criminals and catch them in the act,” Houck said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

“Now, you [have] the perpetrators out there in the street saying, ‘Hey, listen, we don’t have to worry about undercover officers any more. We only have to worry about uniforms. So we see no uniforms. There’s no cops around.’ And believe me, they will take advantage of that.”

DEM CONGRESSMAN LIKENS CHICAGO POLICE UNION TO KKK: ‘LIKE KISSING, HUGGING AND LAW-BREAKING COUSINS’

Earlier Wednesday, Shea described the move to disband the unit as “a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city.

“It can be felt immediately throughout the five district attorney’s offices,” Shea said. “It will be felt immediately in the communities that we protect.”

Shea added that the unit’s roughly 600 officers will be reassigned to other teams.

“It’s a crazy move,” Houck told MacCallum. “He [Shea] should resign from his post for making a comment like that.”

Houck also weighed on the fatal shooting of Rashard Brooks, 27, by Atlanta police officers, which sparked a weekend of protests in the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Once he [Brooks] did get away from the officers, he did have the Taser,” Houck said. “Now that Taser, if he had that Taser, one of those officers could have easily went down and [he could have] grabbed one of the officers’ guns and then shot both officers.

“So all this is going through your mind when you’re having a fight with a perpetrator like this.”Video footage captured from police body cameras shows the officers talking with Brooks moments before a scuffle ensued and he was shot while trying to flee.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

South Carolina church reports no new coronavirus cases after May exposure: ‘Glory to God’

News WWNR -
0
A South Carolina church has reported no new cases after its congregation was exposed to the coronavirus last month.The pastor of First Baptist...
Read more

Beijing puts fresh curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital

News WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to...
Read more

Ex-NYPD detective calls on commissioner to resign after ‘crazy move’ to scrap plainclothes unit

News WWNR -
0
Former NYPD detective Harry Houck called on New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to resign Monday, hours after Shea announced that he was...
Read more

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – I ‘encourage’ a team to sign Colin Kaepernick

News WWNR -
0
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the 2016 season,...
Read more

Next LGBTQ rights legal battle looms after Supreme Court victory

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBT rights in the workplace sets the stage for another major legal fight over...
Read more

Related Stories

News

South Carolina church reports no new coronavirus cases after May exposure: ‘Glory to God’

WWNR -
0
A South Carolina church has reported no new cases after its congregation was exposed to the coronavirus last month.The pastor of First Baptist...
Read more
News

Beijing puts fresh curbs to stop spread of coronavirus out of Chinese capital

WWNR -
0
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing authorities imposed more restrictions to stop the spread of a fresh outbreak of coronavirus in the Chinese capital to...
Read more
News

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell – I ‘encourage’ a team to sign Colin Kaepernick

WWNR -
0
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he supports and encourages teams to sign quarterback Colin Kaepernick.Kaepernick, 32, has not played since the 2016 season,...
Read more
News

Next LGBTQ rights legal battle looms after Supreme Court victory

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling protecting LGBT rights in the workplace sets the stage for another major legal fight over...
Read more
News

Trump says U.S. pulling some soldiers out of Germany over NATO spending feud

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO - U.S. soldier are pictured during an exercise of the U.S. Army's Global Swift Response 17 Media Day near Hohenfels, Germany,...
Read more
News

Oscars ceremony delayed to April 2021 due to coronavirus

WWNR -
0
The Oscars are officially postponed.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network announced Monday that the 93rd Academy...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap