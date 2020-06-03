81.6 F
Beckley
Wednesday, June 3, 2020 3:30pm

Ex-spy Plame loses bid for House of Representatives

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Former CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson arrives for the screening of the film “Fair Game” at the 36th American film festival in Deauville September 9, 2010. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former CIA operative Valerie Plame failed in her bid for a seat in the U.S. Congress Wednesday, losing the Democratic nomination in New Mexico’s 3rd District to an attorney with deep roots in the state, Teresa Leger Fernandez.

Plame had raised over $2 million, more than anyone on the ballot for the House of Representatives seat in the solidly Democratic district, and she had released a flashy campaign video of her speeding across the desert in a sports car.

But she couldn’t shake criticism that she was an outsider compared to Leger Fernandez, who has served as counsel to several Native American tribes in the northern New Mexico district and had the backing of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

“I’m sorry last night didn’t turn out the way we hoped,” Plame wrote on Twitter.

Plame moved to Santa Fe over a decade ago after her cover as a spy was blown by officials in then-President George W. Bush’s administration.

According to preliminary results from the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, Leger Fernandez took 41% of the vote, while Plame had 24.5%. State Representative Joseph Sanchez was third with 13%.

The seat is open because the current congressman, Democrat Ben Ray Lujan, is running for the Senate.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ex-spy Plame loses bid for House of Representatives

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Former CIA operative Valerie Plame Wilson arrives for the screening of the film "Fair Game" at the 36th American film festival...
Read more

Pope weighs in on Floyd protests, violence

News WWNR -
0
Pope Francis condemned the police-involved death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and said he is praying for him and "all those others who have lost...
Read more

Fired State Department watchdog defends role, says he has acted ‘without regard to politics’

News WWNR -
0
Fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick defended his work as “impartial” and “without regard to politics,” during closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill on...
Read more

Iran’s Khamenei says Floyd’s killing exposes real nature of U.S.

News WWNR -
0
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, marking the 31th anniversary of the death of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah...
Read more

De Blasio downplays ‘anarchist, criminal’ elements of protests, says majority of NYC wasn’t looted

News WWNR -
0
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the city's response to the rioting that took place in Manhattan, saying that the "anarchist"...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pope weighs in on Floyd protests, violence

WWNR -
0
Pope Francis condemned the police-involved death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and said he is praying for him and "all those others who have lost...
Read more
News

Fired State Department watchdog defends role, says he has acted ‘without regard to politics’

WWNR -
0
Fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick defended his work as “impartial” and “without regard to politics,” during closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill on...
Read more
News

Iran’s Khamenei says Floyd’s killing exposes real nature of U.S.

WWNR -
0
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, marking the 31th anniversary of the death of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah...
Read more
News

De Blasio downplays ‘anarchist, criminal’ elements of protests, says majority of NYC wasn’t looted

WWNR -
0
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio defended the city's response to the rioting that took place in Manhattan, saying that the "anarchist"...
Read more
News

NBA’s top-seeded teams mull longshot alternatives to home court, sources say

WWNR -
0
Just days away from Thursday's vote of the NBA board of governors to approve a plan to restart the season with 22 teams...
Read more
News

Republican-led U.S. Senate probe to hear first testimony on Trump-Russia investigation

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein speaks at the Los Angeles Crimefighters Leadership Conference in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap