45.9 F
Beckley
Monday, November 18, 2019 5:23pm

Ex-U.S. security officials urge ‘aggressive steps’ to protect 2020 election

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


FILE PHOTO: Voters cast their ballots to vote in state and local elections at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond, Virginia, U.S. November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ryan M. Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) – The United States should boost spending and take other “aggressive steps” to protect next year’s presidential election from foreign meddling, a group of former national security officials said on Monday.

Citing what they said were signs U.S. rivals want to undermine the November 2020 poll, National Security Action – a group led by former advisers to President Barack Obama – said states and agencies should invest in paper ballot backups for digital voting machines, ensure audits of election results, improve cybersecurity and boost training for poll workers.

Election security has become a major concern since U.S. intelligence agencies claimed Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to tilt the vote in Donald Trump’s favor. Moscow has denied here any interference.

Congress has appropriated some $600 million for election security since 2018 and is working to approve another $250 million, an amount that National Security Action called a “modest start.” Its statement was signed by 70 former security officials from a range of agencies.

The group noted that the state of Pennsylvania alone has spent $125 million upgrading voting machines that will be used during 2020 elections.

The former officials said they had “already learned” of attempts by Iran and Russia to undermine the 2020 U.S. elections, though they offered no specific detail.

The White House had no immediate comment.

Trump has warned of plans by U.S. adversaries to interfere in American elections, and last year signed an executive order here that would slap sanctions on foreign countries or people trying to interfere in the U.S. political process.

Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ex-U.S. security officials urge ‘aggressive steps’ to protect 2020 election

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Voters cast their ballots to vote in state and local elections at Robious Elementary School in Midlothian, a suburb of Richmond,...
Read more

Supreme Court temporarily blocks release of Trump tax returns

News WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of a subpoena for President Trump’s tax returns.Chief Justice John Roberts issued the order Monday,...
Read more

House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe: CNN

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House...
Read more

Left turns on Obama for challenging calls to ‘tear down the system’

News WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama is facing a new wave of criticism from the Democratic Party's left flank after cautioning Democrats about going too radical with their policy...
Read more

The Chargers’ Philip Rivers won’t curse, but he’ll still heckle you off the field

News WWNR -
0
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Philip Rivers was bleeding.Nothing unusual. It was just before halftime of an otherwise unmemorable Monday Night Football game, and...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Supreme Court temporarily blocks release of Trump tax returns

WWNR -
0
The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the enforcement of a subpoena for President Trump’s tax returns.Chief Justice John Roberts issued the order Monday,...
Read more
News

House investigating whether Trump lied in U.S. Russia probe: CNN

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on honesty and transparency in healthcare prices inside the Roosevelt Room at the White House...
Read more
News

Left turns on Obama for challenging calls to ‘tear down the system’

WWNR -
0
Former President Barack Obama is facing a new wave of criticism from the Democratic Party's left flank after cautioning Democrats about going too radical with their policy...
Read more
News

The Chargers’ Philip Rivers won’t curse, but he’ll still heckle you off the field

WWNR -
0
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Philip Rivers was bleeding.Nothing unusual. It was just before halftime of an otherwise unmemorable Monday Night Football game, and...
Read more
News

Trump impeachment probe set to pick up speed with eight more witnesses

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The impeachment inquiry of U.S. President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will...
Read more
News

How the path to the Democratic presidential nomination is different in 2020

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention next July, but not before a...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap