Excitement Soars as New River CTC Celebrates the Delivery of Aircraft for Aviation Maintenance Technician School

[BEAVER, WV] – New River Community and Technical College is thrilled to announce the delivery of the Beechjet Twin Bonanza, an aircraft marking a significant milestone in the college’s history. The much-anticipated event hosted at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport included representatives of the American Electric Power Foundation, Northstar Technologies, as well as members of the New River CTC.

The aircraft represents the culmination of New River CTC’s commitment to innovation, safety, and sustainability. With the generous financial assistance of the American Electric Power Foundation and Northstar Technologies LLC, the college was able to purchase the Beechjet Twin Bonanza for the further development of New River CTC’s upcoming Aviation program. “We couldn’t have done it without their help,” said Art Dilger, Program Director of the Aircraft Maintenance Technician School at New River CTC.

“Appalachian Power and the AEP Foundation have partnered with state and local officials over time to position southern West Virginia for aerospace industry success, including securing AEROready™ certification and developing a business-ready site at the Raleigh County Airport Industrial Park,” said Brad Hall, Appalachian Power Vice President External Affairs. “Today we celebrate another aerospace win – an aircraft, purchased with funds from an AEP Foundation grant, that will give New River Community and Technical College hands-on experience in their airframe maintenance program studies.”

The aircraft delivery event was a celebration of engineering excellence, featuring key members of New River CTC’s leadership team, industry experts, and esteemed guests. This event was a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire New River CTC community, as well as their valued partners and suppliers who have made this achievement possible.

New River CTC is excited to embark on this new journey of innovation and excellence in aviation and to continue to broaden the horizons of education in the community!