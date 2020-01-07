32.5 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 7, 2020 1:52pm

Extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ could be worth $500G at auction

By WWNR
An extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ is expected to sell for up to $500,000 when it is auctioned later this month.

The 1911 Chinese Silver Long-Whisker Dragon Dollar will be auctioned at the New York International Numismatic Convention on Jan. 17, according to auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

SUNKEN TREASURE: RARE COINS RECOVERED FROM 1857 GOLD RUSH SHIPWRECK

The extremely rare 1911 Chinese Silver Long-Whisker Dragon Dollar.

The extremely rare 1911 Chinese Silver Long-Whisker Dragon Dollar.
(Stack’s Bowers Galleries)

The coin, which was created at the Chinese Central Mint in Tientsin, is missing from most of the significant collections of Chinese coins, according to the auction house.

“The artistic details of this coin alone make it a stand out piece in any collection,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, in a statement. “Factor in the rarity as well and you have a collector’s piece that is seldom seen throughout the world. This will make an unparalleled addition to any collection.”

Rare coins are big business. Last year, an extremely rare half-dollar coin from 1838 was sold at auction for $504,000.

RARE ROMAN COIN DISCOVERED ON REMOTE SCOTTISH ISLAND

The coin was created at the Central Chinese Mint in 1911.

The coin was created at the Central Chinese Mint in 1911.
(Stack’s Bowers Galleries.)

An extremely rare 1894 dime, one of only 24 minted and once owned by former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, recently sold at auction for $1.32 million, including the buyer’s commission.

The coin is estimated to be worth up to $500,000.

The coin is estimated to be worth up to $500,000.
(Stack’s Bowers Galleries)

In 2016, an 1894-S dime sold for $2 million at a Florida auction.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers





