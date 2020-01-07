Extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ could be worth $500G at auction

An extremely rare Chinese ‘Dragon Dollar’ is expected to sell for up to $500,000 when it is auctioned later this month.

The 1911 Chinese Silver Long-Whisker Dragon Dollar will be auctioned at the New York International Numismatic Convention on Jan. 17, according to auction house Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

The coin, which was created at the Chinese Central Mint in Tientsin, is missing from most of the significant collections of Chinese coins, according to the auction house.

“The artistic details of this coin alone make it a stand out piece in any collection,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, in a statement. “Factor in the rarity as well and you have a collector’s piece that is seldom seen throughout the world. This will make an unparalleled addition to any collection.”

Rare coins are big business. Last year, an extremely rare half-dollar coin from 1838 was sold at auction for $504,000.

An extremely rare 1894 dime, one of only 24 minted and once owned by former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, recently sold at auction for $1.32 million, including the buyer’s commission.

In 2016, an 1894-S dime sold for $2 million at a Florida auction.

