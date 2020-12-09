23 F
Beckley
Wednesday, December 9, 2020 6:54am

F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Tuesday night, according to authorities. 

The Wisconsin Air National Guard said an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to its 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, Wis., crashed around 8 p.m.

“At the time of the incident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board,” the Wisconsin National Guard wrote on Facebook. 

HOW US WASTED BILLIONS ON ABSURD ERRORS IN AFGHANISTAN WAR

“Emergency responders are on scene. The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation,” the social media post continued.

The crash occurred north of the Garden Peninsula, near the border of Delta and Schoolcraft counties in the Hiawatha National Forest, according to MLive.com. U.S. Forest Service assisted local authorities in setting up a perimeter and starting the search late Tuesday.

The 115th Fighter Wing on Sunday said it was conducting evening training flights from Dec. 7, through Dec. 10, according to its Facebook page.

WISCONSIN NATIONAL GUARD BROUGHT IN TO HELP WITH BALLOT COUNTING

They said that area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets “taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m.”

As of 4 a.m., there was no word on the condition of the pilot. Emergency responders were at the crash site until after midnight, reports said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Truax Field Air National Guard Base is located about 75 miles west of Milwaukee.



Source link

Recent Articles

Ali Noorani: Restoration of DACA benefits US and Dreamers — now we need immigration law reform

News WWNR -
0
The Trump administration action this week complying with a court order to fully restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is...
Read more

Ohio State basketball player Seth Towns takes knee to protest friend’s killing in police shooting

News WWNR -
0
To protest his childhood friend's killing by police in Columbus this week, Ohio State forward Seth Towns kneeled before his basketball team's 90-85...
Read more

F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

News WWNR -
0
An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Tuesday night, according to authorities. The Wisconsin Air National Guard said an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned...
Read more

Judge sides with restaurants over Los Angeles outdoor dining ban: reports

News WWNR -
0
A California judge issued a ruling on Tuesday that said Los Angeles County acted “arbitrarily” and without rational justification when it banned outdoor dining late last month,...
Read more

Texas AG Paxton breaks down last-ditch election challenge before Supreme Court, claims ‘unreliable results’

News WWNR -
0
Election integrity comes down to abiding by the Constitution and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday that he intends to...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Ali Noorani: Restoration of DACA benefits US and Dreamers — now we need immigration law reform

WWNR -
0
The Trump administration action this week complying with a court order to fully restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program is...
Read more
News

Ohio State basketball player Seth Towns takes knee to protest friend’s killing in police shooting

WWNR -
0
To protest his childhood friend's killing by police in Columbus this week, Ohio State forward Seth Towns kneeled before his basketball team's 90-85...
Read more
News

Judge sides with restaurants over Los Angeles outdoor dining ban: reports

WWNR -
0
A California judge issued a ruling on Tuesday that said Los Angeles County acted “arbitrarily” and without rational justification when it banned outdoor dining late last month,...
Read more
News

Texas AG Paxton breaks down last-ditch election challenge before Supreme Court, claims ‘unreliable results’

WWNR -
0
Election integrity comes down to abiding by the Constitution and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday that he intends to...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: Why is Eric Swalwell still on House Intel Committee after Chinese spy revelations?

WWNR -
0
The defining characteristic of our ruling class in this country is narcissism. The people in charge talk almost exclusively about themselves, about their...
Read more
News

Here’s a list of crimes on LA’s new DA’s do-not-prosecute list

WWNR -
0
George Gascon, Los Angeles County's new head prosecutor, unveiled an agenda Monday that will usher in changes to the local criminal justice system...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap