51.6 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 7:53am

Factbox: Abuse of power, obstruction – the charges against Trump explained

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week on whether to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress in its investigation of his dealings with Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands during the playing of the national anthem, during the annual Army-Navy collegiate football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, U.S., December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The following defines the two charges, or “articles of impeachment,” based on historical background.

ABUSE OF POWER

In the impeachment context, abuse of power is generally defined as using the vast powers of the presidency for personal benefit.

Abuse of power is not specifically referred to as an impeachable offense in the U.S. Constitution, which states that a president can be removed from office for “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

But the founders of the United States intended the phrase “other high Crimes and Misdemeanors” to broadly encompass abuses of power, legal scholars said.

Alexander Hamilton, a famed American statesman, wrote in1788 that impeachment proceedings were for “those offenses which proceed from the misconduct of public men, or, in other words, from the abuse or violation of some public trust.”

Louis Michael Seidman, a professor at Georgetown Law, said the core allegation against Trump – that he withheld security aid to Ukraine to pressure it to announce investigations that would benefit him politically – was the sort of conduct the founders considered impeachable.

“The U.S. has a national security interest in Ukraine and it does appear that what the president was doing was putting that national security interest at risk in exchange for political benefits,” said Seidman. “If that is what happened, that is the core of what impeachment is about.”

Abuse of power was one of the articles of impeachment advanced against President Richard Nixon, who resigned before a full House vote on the charges. In approving the charge of abuse of power against Nixon, a House committee accused of him of authorizing tax audits of political opponents on his “enemies list.”

Abuse of power was advanced as an article of impeachment against former President Bill Clinton relating to his affair with a White House intern, but a majority of House members voted against including that charge. Clinton was eventually impeached on two other charges – perjury and obstruction of justice – but was not convicted by the Senate.

OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESS

Democrats have also charged Trump with obstruction of Congress based on his stonewalling of the House’s impeachment inquiry. The White House has refused to provide documents to congressional investigators and has instructed top advisers and government officials to defy subpoenas and refuse to testify.

A similar charge, contempt of Congress, was one of the articles of impeachment against Nixon, who had defied subpoenas for incriminating tape recordings.

Contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor crime under U.S. law, which defines the offense as willfully failing to provide testimony or documents to Congress. A different crime, obstruction of justice, more broadly prohibits “interference with the orderly administration of law and justice.”

The White House has argued that the Constitution does not require senior presidential advisers to appear for compelled testimony before Congress. A judge rejected that argument onNov. 25 in a dispute over a subpoena issued to former White House counsel Don McGahn.

Trump’s lawyers have also argued his refusal to cooperate with the impeachment investigation is justified because the process has been unfair to him.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe, editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Factbox: Abuse of power, obstruction – the charges against Trump explained

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote this week on whether to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he...
Read more

Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, sentenced to death for treason

News WWNR -
0
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan’s former president who has been living outside the country, was sentenced to death in absentia Tuesday on charges of high...
Read more

Laura Ingraham compares Democrats impeachment push to Titanic

News WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham compared the Democrats impeachment push to the Titanic, saying that in the end the impeachment won't work out for Democrats."For a...
Read more

New York Times issues correction after suggesting Cenk Uygur defended David Duke

News WWNR -
0
The New York Times issued a correction on Monday night after being slammed for suggesting that liberal host-turned-congressional hopeful Cenk Uygur had previously...
Read more

Wade Miley agrees to 2-year, $15M deal with Reds, source says

News WWNR -
0
Left-hander Wade Miley has agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Pervez Musharraf, former president of Pakistan, sentenced to death for treason

WWNR -
0
Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan’s former president who has been living outside the country, was sentenced to death in absentia Tuesday on charges of high...
Read more
News

Laura Ingraham compares Democrats impeachment push to Titanic

WWNR -
0
Laura Ingraham compared the Democrats impeachment push to the Titanic, saying that in the end the impeachment won't work out for Democrats."For a...
Read more
News

New York Times issues correction after suggesting Cenk Uygur defended David Duke

WWNR -
0
The New York Times issued a correction on Monday night after being slammed for suggesting that liberal host-turned-congressional hopeful Cenk Uygur had previously...
Read more
News

Wade Miley agrees to 2-year, $15M deal with Reds, source says

WWNR -
0
Left-hander Wade Miley has agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds, a source told ESPN's Jeff Passan, confirming multiple...
Read more
News

Sean Hannity slams ‘lying, deceiving’ Comey: ‘He’s formed the very basis of the Russia hoax’

WWNR -
0
Sean Hannity reacted to former FBI director James Comey's "Fox News Sunday" appearance by criticizing him for starting the Russia investigation and accusing...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: James Comey pitches himself as ‘America’s moral martyr’

WWNR -
0
Tucker Carlson reacted Monday to former FBI Director James Comey's rare interview that aired on "Fox News Sunday.""For two long years James Comey played...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap