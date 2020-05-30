73.8 F
Beckley
Saturday, May 30, 2020 4:43pm

Falcons’ Kaleb McGary issues apology after ‘misguided’ tweet about those protesting George Floyd’s death

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary issued an apology Friday after an earlier tweet about the nationwide protests and riots following the death of George Floyd was met with massive backlash on social media.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGary stated that those looting and damaging property “in response to a sad and senseless death” are “no better than the cops they claim to hate.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME IN ATLANTA DAMAGED, LOOTED BY PROTESTERS: REPORT 

His remark was met with massive backlash prompting the 2019 first-round draft pick to delete the tweet and issue an apology clarifying his “misguided choice of words.”

“One sad and senseless death is too many and this trend has to stop,” he said.

NIKE RELEASES AD IN WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD DEATH: ‘FOR ONCE, DON’T DO IT’

“I know I will never experience the same feeling some of my brothers and sisters feel and I cannot pretend that I will. I apologize for my previous misguided choice of words and the hurt they have caused, that was … not my intent. I recognize I shouldn’t have said what I said and I am learning from this.”

Other NFL players have used their platform to speak out and show support for the people of Minneapolis.

“My heart breaks for our city, but especially for my African American brothers and sisters, who I know feel this on a level I can’t possibly understand,” Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins wrote an Instagram post.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie Joe Burrow tweeted Friday that the black community is hurting.

“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights,” he wrote.





Source link

Recent Articles

Falcons’ Kaleb McGary issues apology after ‘misguided’ tweet about those protesting George Floyd’s death

News WWNR -
0
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary issued an apology Friday after an earlier tweet about the nationwide protests and riots following the death...
Read more

Helen Raleigh: Welcome Hong Kong political refugees – 3 reasons US should act now

News WWNR -
0
President Trump announced on Friday that he has directed his administration to "begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and...
Read more

Dan Bongino: Protest agitators ‘ready to burn your city down’ should be charged as domestic terrorists

News WWNR -
0
Riot organizers and agitators with the pre-meditated purpose of chaos and destruction of property should be charged as domestic terrorists,  former NYPD officer...
Read more

St. Louis man allegedly dragged to death by FedEx truck during protest: reports

News WWNR -
0
A man in St. Louis was dragged and killed by a FedEx truck early Saturday following hours of violent demonstrations that rocked the city.Protesters...
Read more

India posts record jump in COVID-19 cases, Modi says ‘long battle’ ahead

News WWNR -
0
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported a record daily jump of 7,964 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, with a recent surge in cases...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Helen Raleigh: Welcome Hong Kong political refugees – 3 reasons US should act now

WWNR -
0
President Trump announced on Friday that he has directed his administration to "begin the process of eliminating policy exemptions that give Hong Kong different and...
Read more
News

Dan Bongino: Protest agitators ‘ready to burn your city down’ should be charged as domestic terrorists

WWNR -
0
Riot organizers and agitators with the pre-meditated purpose of chaos and destruction of property should be charged as domestic terrorists,  former NYPD officer...
Read more
News

St. Louis man allegedly dragged to death by FedEx truck during protest: reports

WWNR -
0
A man in St. Louis was dragged and killed by a FedEx truck early Saturday following hours of violent demonstrations that rocked the city.Protesters...
Read more
News

India posts record jump in COVID-19 cases, Modi says ‘long battle’ ahead

WWNR -
0
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported a record daily jump of 7,964 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, with a recent surge in cases...
Read more
News

Sources — NBA board of governors expected to approve Adam Silver’s restart plan Thursday

WWNR -
0
7:17 PM ETAdrian WojnarowskiCloseSenior NBA InsiderHost of The Woj Pod Joined ESPN in 2017Ramona ShelburneCloseESPN Senior WriterSenior writer for ESPN.comSpent seven years at the...
Read more
News

Lawrence Jones alarmed prosecutors unable to find ‘intent and malice’ in Floyd’s death

WWNR -
0
Lawrence Jones weighed in on the charges levied against the Minneapolis police officer who is seen in a viral video putting his knee into...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap