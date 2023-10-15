Fall trout stockings and return of Monster Trout Contest

“We’re excited to bring back our Monster Trout Contest for a second year and continue to provide anglers and their families some of the best fishing experiences in the country,” Brett McMillion, director of the WVDNR, said. “These stockings will go by quickly, but anglers should expect ideal trout fishing conditions to continue for several weeks, especially in larger streams and lakes where trout have more room to disperse.”



Fall Trout Stocking Waters

Lakes and streams scheduled to receive a fall trout stocking during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 are listed below. Each water will be stocked once each week for a total of two stockings.Anthony CreekBig Clear CreekBlackwater RiverBrandywine LakeBuckhannon RiverBuffalo Fork LakeCacapon State Park LakesCoopers Rock LakeCranberry RiverElk RiverEvitts RunGlade Creek of ManGlade Creek of NewJennings Randolph TailwatersKnapps CreekLost RiverNew Creek Dam No. 14North Fork South BranchOpequon CreekPendleton LakePinnacle CreekPipestemPond ForkR.D. Bailey TailwatersRock Cliff LakeSeneca LakeShavers Fork (Bemis)Shavers Fork (Lower)Shavers Fork (Upper)South Branch (Franklin)South Branch (Smoke Hole)Spruce Knob LakeSummersville TailwatersSummit LakeSutton TailwatersTeter Creek LakeTygart River HeadwatersTygart TailwatersUpper Guyandotte RiverWatoga LakeWest Fork GreenbrierWheeling CreekWilliams River

Wheeling Creek in Marshall and Ohio County and Glade Creek of Mann (Babcock State Park) has been added to the fall stocking list. Upper Shavers Fork will not be stocked on FS Service Road 209 due to road construction by the U.S. Forest Service. The remainder of the Upper Shavers Fork stocking locations will receive fish.



For a complete list of waters receiving a fall trout stocking, anglers should check pages 14-15 in the 2023 Fishing Regulations Summary. The WVDNR also posts trout stocking updates online.



Special Elk River Fall Trout Stockings

In November and December, the WVDNR will also stock trout on the Elk River in Webster County as part of a pilot program to evaluate the economic impact of trout stocking in the area. Stockings, which will occur at the usual stocking locations, will include 750 rainbow trout each month for a total of 1,500 additional trout stocked in the Elk River.



“Thanks to Gov. Justice’s vision, West Virginia’s trout stocking program has become not only a source of pride for our state, but also a cornerstone of our economy and a magnet for tourism,” James Bailey, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, which oversees the WVDNR, said. “This pilot program is just one of the ways we’re increasing tourism and economic activity in Webster County. Thanks to the dedication and sound management practices of the WVDNR, we’re able to stock trophy trout in even more waters and continue to showcase West Virginia as a world-class destination for outdoor adventure.”



Criteria used to determine what waters receive a fall stocking is based on stream flow and if the water temperature is below 68 degrees. Because of these factors, waters included on the fall stocking list are primarily located at higher elevations and in areas that have a consistent volume of cold water during October.



All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license, trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing for trout. Licenses and stamps can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.