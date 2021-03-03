Family Owned Business Finds Success Opening In the Middle of a Pandemic

–Erin Stone

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) El Bandido Mexican Restaurant started in Oak Hill, WV in 2018. After building a community around the location, the owners decided to take a leap of faith and open a second location in Beckley during a pandemic.



After six months of rigorous construction and redecorating, the previous Peking is now a local draw decked out in classic colors and fun murals.

Julian Ayala, one of the co-owners shared his excitement about being able to take care of customers that come in strangers, but leave as family. “We’d just like to let our customers know that we will definitely always do our one hundred percent to make sure our customers always leave with a smile on their faces.”

El Bandido even now is looking to the future with outdoor seating coming soon, just in time for summer. The new space will add more seating and a new dynamic to the space allowing for more party spaces as well.

The Grand Opening, Friday, March 5th, of El Bandido, is sure to be a blast with friends, customers, and family swarming in to celebrate the success of the new location.