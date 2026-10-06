Farm Bill Expires, Leaving West Virginia Farmers and SNAP Families in Limbo

The federal Farm Bill has officially expired, creating uncertainty for West Virginia farmers and families who rely on its wide‑ranging programs. The bill governs land management, conservation funding, crop support, disaster relief and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Lawmakers are expected to take weeks to negotiate a new version.

Gina Platanino, director of SNAP policy and advocacy for the Food Research and Action Network, said the stalled progress comes as recent federal changes have already made it harder for many households to qualify for food assistance. Last year’s budget reconciliation law shifted SNAP costs to states based on payment‑error rates and removed benefits for some noncitizens.

“For the first time in history, they created a cost share where SNAP benefits, instead of being at 100%, were now going to be paid by the states depending on the percentage of their payment error rates,” Platanino said.

West Virginia producers depend heavily on Farm Bill programs for conservation dollars, market stability and emergency relief. Platanino warned that reduced access to SNAP could also weaken local food‑system programs that connect low‑income families with nearby small farms.

“Some states will pull out or may not stay in the program because of this cost share, which in some states could go anywhere from millions to billions,” she said. “So we are facing an existential crisis.”

According to USDA data, West Virginia has more than 22,000 active farms, many of which rely on Farm Bill funding to stay afloat.