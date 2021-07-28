Farmers Market opens at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway

Beckley, WV-(WWNR) The Uptown Farmers Market at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway has opened for the 2021 season. Market vendors are setting up at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 3:00 pm and 5:30 pm, from July 23 through the month of August and September. Qualified market vendors will accept Senior Coupons, which are expected to begin distribution in early August.

The Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza is located on the top level of the parking facility on Neville Street. Contact David Richmond, WVU Extension Agent, at 304-255-9321 for more information or if you would like to set up a booth to sell produce at the market.