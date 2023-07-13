Farmers Market Opens in Beckley July 17

Beckley, WV – The Farmers Market located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza will open for the 2023 season on Monday, July 17. Market vendors will set up at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and sell from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The market will be open from July 17 through the months of August and September. Qualified market vendors will accept Senior Coupons.

The Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza is located on the top level of the parking facility on Neville Street. Contact David Richmond, WVU Extension Agent, at 304-255-9321 for more information about having a booth to sell produce or related items at the market.