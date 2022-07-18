Farmers Market to open at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway

The Uptown Farmers Market located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza will open for the 2022 season on Monday, July 18. Market vendors will set up at the covered plaza area on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and sell from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm. The market will be open from July 18 through the months of August and September. Qualified market vendors will accept Senior Coupons, which are expected to be distributed in early August.

The Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza is located on the top level of the parking facility on Neville Street. Contact David Richmond, WVU Extension Agent, at 304-255-9321 for more information or if you would like a booth to sell produce at the market.