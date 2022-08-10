Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on Bolt Road

Bolt, WV- On 8/08/2022, Randall Z. Bower, of Bolt, WV was driving a 2020 CF MOTO CF500 UTV traveling south on Fairview School Road at the intersection WV Route 99- Bolt Road, Fairdale, WV. A 2013 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on WV Route 99 – Bolt Road,

Preliminary findings show the vehicle operated by Mr. Bower had stopped at the intersection of the roadways before attempting a left turn to travel east on WV Route 99. The UTV The began to turn left pulling into the path of the oncoming Nissan Rogue. The UTV was struck by the Rogue causing Mr. Bower to be ejected from the UTV; he was not restrained by a safety belt at the time of the collision.

Life-saving measures were initiated by EMS and first responders. Mr. Bower was taken to Raleigh General Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the collision.

The crash in under investigation by Deputy M, D. Talley assisted by Corporal B. J. Adkins and Lieutenant Jason L. Redden. Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Jan Care Ambulance Service.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and there is no further information available for release at this time.