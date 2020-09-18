62.2 F
Beckley
Friday, September 18, 2020 5:24am

Fauci would bet on effective and safe coronavirus vaccine by November or December

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that he would bet on a coronavirus vaccine to be proven safe and effective before the end of 2020.

‘‘I would still put my money on November/December,” he said, during a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute panel on global pandemics.

Fauci, 79, one of the most trusted faces of the coronavirus task force, said his informed projection was calculated based on where the clinical trial sites are in their studies, according to CNN.

He added that researchers need to see about 150 infections occur in a vaccine trial for it to be deemed safe and effective.

FAUCI HONORED WITH NEW BOBBLEHEAD: ‘FACEPALM EDITION’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on July 31, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

“Right now, the trials are over two-thirds enrolled – really close to full enrollment on one, and over full enrollment on the other,” Fauci said.

A vaccine could potentially come sooner than the expected timeframe based on those metrics, but it’s likely that an answer about efficacy won’t be ready until November or December, he added.

“It really depends on where the sites are and how many infections there are in a site,” Fauci told the news organization. “So you could get your answer sooner, or you can get your answer a bit later.”

Earlier this month, Fauci said he was not comfortable with rushing a vaccine through under Emergency Use Authorization unless it was shown in clinical trials to be “safe and effective.”

MODERNA EXPECTS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE RESULTS IN NOVEMBER: REPORT

He said that until a vaccine is ready, people should continue to wearing masks, maintain physical distance, and avoiding crowds to prevent future surges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of early Friday, the U.S. has seen more than 6,674,458 total coronavirus cases, and at least 197,633 deaths from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Fox News’ Morgan Phillips contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Fauci would bet on effective and safe coronavirus vaccine by November or December

News WWNR -
0
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that he would bet on a coronavirus vaccine to be proven safe and...
Read more

WNBA playoffs 2020 – Lynx, Sun move on; Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker ponder what’s next

News WWNR -
0
12:30 AM ETMechelle VoepelESPN.com CloseMechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball...
Read more

Joe Buck, voice of NFL on Fox, learns he’ll join dad in Pro Football Hall of Fame

News WWNR -
0
Thursday night was a big night for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, who notched a win over their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.But it...
Read more

Country star John Rich slams Nashville mayor as ‘de Blasio of the South’ over COVID controversy

News WWNR -
0
Country star John Rich took issue with Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper, a Democrat, on Thursday, after the local FOX affiliate discovered the politician's office...
Read more

CNN panned for ‘softball’ Biden town hall: This isn’t getting him ready for the debates

News WWNR -
0
The reviews are in for the CNN town hall featuring Joe Biden... and they aren't great.While Biden's performance has received praise for his...
Read more

Related Stories

News

WNBA playoffs 2020 – Lynx, Sun move on; Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker ponder what’s next

WWNR -
0
12:30 AM ETMechelle VoepelESPN.com CloseMechelle Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball...
Read more
News

Joe Buck, voice of NFL on Fox, learns he’ll join dad in Pro Football Hall of Fame

WWNR -
0
Thursday night was a big night for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, who notched a win over their division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals.But it...
Read more
News

Country star John Rich slams Nashville mayor as ‘de Blasio of the South’ over COVID controversy

WWNR -
0
Country star John Rich took issue with Nashville, Tenn., Mayor John Cooper, a Democrat, on Thursday, after the local FOX affiliate discovered the politician's office...
Read more
News

CNN panned for ‘softball’ Biden town hall: This isn’t getting him ready for the debates

WWNR -
0
The reviews are in for the CNN town hall featuring Joe Biden... and they aren't great.While Biden's performance has received praise for his...
Read more
News

Virginia Supreme Court blocks Kanye West from ballot

WWNR -
0
The Virginia Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Kanye West Thursday, blocking the rapper from appearing on the state’s general election ballot in November.West appealed to...
Read more
News

Salt Lake City officer charged with aggravated assault after K9 attack

WWNR -
0
Prosecutors have filed a felony charge against a Salt Lake City officer accused of commanding his police dog to attack a man as he knelt with his hands...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap