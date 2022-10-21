FAYETTE COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER PLANS TRANSISTION

Fayetteville, WV-During a regular open meeting held October 19, 2022, the Fayette County Commission voted unanimously to work with the newly-formed Fayette County (WV) Humane Society to manage the Fayette County Animal Shelter upon the departure of the New River Humane Society on November 10. To facilitate the transition, the Commission authorized the County Administrator to hire six employees and allocated $75,000.00 to purchase items to provide for the immediate care of the animals. It further created a team with participants from the Fayette County Commission, Fayette County Animal Control, and the Fayette County and New River Humane Societies to ensure a smooth transition.

The Fayette County Commission recognizes the importance of animal welfare and control and it intends to continue to run the Fayette County Animal Shelter as a no-kill shelter. The Commission also hopes to secure grant funding to build a new facility that is more centrally-located in the future. The public can expect full transparency and a shelter that prioritizes the needs of the citizens and animals of Fayette County. The Commission hopes to host an open house soon and encourages volunteers who wish to assist with the transition or the operation of the shelter to contact the Fayette County Commission at (304) 574-4290.