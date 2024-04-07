FAYETTE COUNTY COMMISSION &FAYETTE COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SEEK INPUT FROM RESIDENTS

STORM DAMAGE REPORT SURVEY

The Fayette County Commission, Fayette County Office of Emergency

Management and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division ask that all

citizens with property damage from the April 2, 2024 storms complete a damage

report through Survey123. We encourage residents to report all storm related

damage, no matter the severity, even if you will not request reimbursement. This

survey is to assist Fayette County in qualifying for disaster assistance funds.

Please scan the QR code to fill out the Weather Damage Survey to assist

emergency management assess the severity of our impacted community.

If you have issues accessing this QR code, you may call 211 from 8:00 am – 4:pm

Monday – Friday to complete the survey over the phone.

You may also email your damage report to info@fayettecountywv.org.

This survey is not an application for financial assistance. If financial assistance

does become available based on the gathered damage reports, you will be

notified via the contact information that you have provided. If you receive funds

from an insurance claim, you will not be eligible for reimbursement through this

process.