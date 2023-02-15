Fayette County Commission meeting considers purchasing emergency water buffalos

Fayetteville, -WV The Fayette County Commission (FCC) met on Monday February 13, 2023.

The Commission heard budget presentations form County Clerk Michelle Holly, Sheriff Mike Fridley and Assessor Eddie Young.

The FCC discussed the possibility of purchasing water buffalos to be used by the county’s PSDs or its emergency management office in emergency water situations.

An Executive Session was held for legal advice regarding the BSA bond public hearing scheduled for February 17, 2023. A letter will be sent to the WV Economic Development Office.

A full recording of the meeting can be viewed on the Fayette County Commission’s YouTube Channel

The next meeting will be held February 17, 2023.