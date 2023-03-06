Fayette County Commission Meets

Fayetteville , WV-The Fayette County Commission (FCC) met on Wednesday March 1, 2023, and addressed/took action on the following matters:

• Approved the City of Oak Hill’s request to hold its municipal elections in conjunction with the county, beginning with the 2026 election. This will result in precinct consolidation for residents in the Oak Hill area.

• Approved the immediate purchase of two new cruisers for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and discussed the potential to fund two additional cruisers to replace two damaged cruisers.

• Signed Election and Release Forms for final settlement agreements with Teva, Allergan, Rite Aid, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens in the ongoing opioid litigation.

• Discussed projects eligible for congressionally directed (earmark) spending and signed letters supporting earmark applications submitted by Region 4 Planning & Development , the Town of Gauley Bridge and the City of Smithers. Projects included wastewater infrastructure expansions and/or upgrades in the New Haven District, including Chestnutburg Road and Route 60, as well as Danese.



A full recording of the meeting can be viewed on the Fayette County Commission’s YouTube Channel

The next meeting will be held March 8, 2023, and will include a hearing on amending the Unified Development Code, and issues regarding the August 2022 flooding, County Park improvements, and recommendations from the Beautification Committee about dilapidated housing. The Commission is also seeking members to serve on its Building Commission.