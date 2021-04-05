Fayette County Commission to host Meeting regarding future of New River Humane Society Funding

4/5/2021

Lola Rizer

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WWNR) -The Fayette County Commission will be holding its next meeting with a Zoom Live Stream and a Phone Connection for residents to listen in. According to Fayette County Commissioner Tom Louisos in a Facebook post. Commissioners want the community to have full access as they discuss future funding for The New River Humane Society. According to the post, the shelter is funded through coal severence taxs in the county. Those Taxes have dropped Dramatically in recent years. Commissioners will be duscussing funding options The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday April 7th at 10AM.

Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j3045741200 or call in (646)-558-8656 Meeting ID: 304-574-1200

