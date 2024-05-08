Fayette County Debris Clean up From April Storms Continue.

In cooperation with the Fayette County Solid Waste Authority, the Fayette County Commission has provided 54 dumpsters for residents to use free of charge to collect and dispose of debris from the April 2 storms that devastated the LaVista area of Fayette County. The Commission wishes to inform the residents of that community dumpsters will continue to be available for storm clean-up until May 18, 2024. Anyone who needs additional assistance should contact the Fayette County Litter Control Officer at (304) 574-4316.