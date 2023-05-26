Fayette County man pleads guilty to illegal voting

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Mac Warner announced today that a Fayette County man plead guilty to illegal voting in the 2020 general election.Last week, Richard Fox was sentenced in Fayette County Circuit Court to one year of probation and a $1,000 fine for casting two mail-in ballots – one in West Virginia and one in Florida – during the general election of 2020. Just last month, a Mingo County woman pleaded no contest to false swearing on an official absentee ballot application in the 2020 election.This conviction reaffirms Secretary Warner’s commitment to cracking down on improprieties to strengthen election integrity and restore voter confidence. In recent years, Warner has expanded his Investigations Division and worked closely with county clerks and law enforcement to ensure that those who break the law are caught and punished. “Defendant Fox’s acts violated West Virginia election law, broke the trust of our citizens, and directly harmed the integrity of every race on his ballot,” said Warner. “I’m pleased to add this double-vote conviction to the incredible precedent we are setting for being tough on voter fraud here in West Virginia. With this guilty plea, others who may be tempted to repeat this criminal act are on notice that my office will aggressively and effectively pursue a criminal conviction.” Warner also reminds citizens to take advantage of the “See Something, Text Something” reporting tool which allows users to submit an election complaint and attach photos or videos using a mobile device. To report suspicious election activity, simply text “WV” to 45995 and follow the prompts. For more information on elections in West Virginia, visit GoVoteWV.com.