Fayette County Park/4H Camp Pool Will not be open this Summer

Fayetteville, WV – The pool at the Fayette County Park/4H Camp will be closed at least for the 2023 Summer season. The County Commission is exploring funding sources for the repairs, which are in excess of 3 million dollars.

The Park will continue to offer shelter rentals and activities such as a community fairs, monthly trail work days, and a 6-week Summer camp open to Fayette County youth ages 9-12. Additional maintenance projects and supporting new and existing events at the park are currently underway. Despite the lack of a pool, the County Park is preparing for a successful season ahead.