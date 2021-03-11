Fayette County Park has big plans and offerings for spring 2021

–Erin Stone

3/11/2021

Fayette County- (WWNR) After a year of cancellations and closures, things are starting to get back toward normalcy. And with this comes the opening and events of a local delight, the Fayette County Park.

Listen Here:

I sat down in the lovely spring weather to learn more about all of these wonderful spring, summer, fall, and even winter events. They kick their year off early with the annual Easter Egg Hunt on March 27th. In case there is inclement weather, there is a make-up day scheduled for April 2nd.

Additional events include the Annual Trout Derby, Opening Day at the Pool, specialty pool events, 5K Walk-Run & Ugly Sweater Contest, and the amazing Winter Wonderland. There is an event for everyone on this incredible lineup of events.

If you want to just get out and enjoy the outdoors, this is the place to do it. Hiking trails are varied and well kept. The Fayette County Park is partnering with WV Trail Alliance to add new signage to all of their hiking trails. Swings are out now for kids to get some fun energy out.

A nice walk, not your thing? Get out and enjoy the 18 Hole Concrete Disc Golf Course. Ponds for R&R or fishing are also a great bonding experience for families. The pool alone is going to have several events. The Fayette County Park is currently looking for lifeguards. Anyone interested should get in touch through their Facebook page or call at (304) 574-1111.

Honestly, one of the most enlightening moments was learning about the shelters, lodge, and pool parties for rent. This is a DREAM location for spring, summer, and fall events for reunions, graduations, weddings, birthdays, and more!

fayettecountypark@wv.gov

www.Facebook.com/fayettecountypark1268

WWNR News/Talk 620 AM 101.1 FM

A Southern Communications Station

All Rights Reserved 2021

Email us here