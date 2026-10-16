Fayette County to Relight Veterans Memorial Flame October 22

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Fayette County will mark the restoration of its veterans memorial flame with a public ceremony Thursday, October 22.

The Lighting of the Flame ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville.

County Commissioner Chuck Miller made restoring the flame a priority after taking office. A replacement unit has been installed following months of efforts to obtain the equipment.

The ceremony will honor veterans and their sacrifices. A National Guard color guard from Glen Jean and a performance of “Taps” are expected to be part of the observance.

The public is invited to attend.