Fayette County to write a new Comprehensive Plan

Fayette County, WV, – The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is excited to

announce the beginning of Fayette County’s comprehensive plan process.

The process will assess the community’s preferences, build consensus, evaluate existing patterns and conditions, and use the information to determine long-term goals and policies.

The new Fayette County Comprehensive Plan will guide land use, growth, and preservation strategies in the County for the next ten years.



The comprehensive plan will assess the community including its population change, economic growth

and tourism opportunities, parks and recreation assets, transportation system, housing conditions, and

utilities and infrastructure. When completed, the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan will organize the

preferences of residents, business owners, local recreation and social groups, community leaders, and

additional stakeholders to define a roadmap for the future.



The comprehensive plan process will take place over 2021 and 2022, with the formal adoption of the plan

anticipated in early summer 2022. The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and Fayette

County look forward to working with the community!



How to Get Involved:



Project updates and opportunities for involvement will be posted regularly online. Residents are

encouraged to participate and stay informed using the project website: https://hla.fyi/FayetteCounty

Share your thoughts on how Fayette County should grow over the next ten years! Take the community

survey online here: https://hla.fyi/FayetteCountySurvey