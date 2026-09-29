Fayetteville Marketplace Sets Grand Opening for Oct. 9 Inside Historic Ben Franklin Building

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A new chapter is beginning for one of downtown Fayetteville’s most recognizable buildings. The Fayetteville Marketplace has announced its official grand opening, set for 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 9, inside the historic former Ben Franklin building.

The marketplace is being promoted as a destination featuring “Historic Treasure, Local Favorites, and Everyday Finds” under one roof, bringing a mix of vendors and small businesses into the redeveloped space.

The Ben Franklin building has long been a landmark in downtown Fayetteville, and plans to revitalize the property were first teased in 2025. Developers emphasized preserving the building’s historic character while creating new opportunities for commerce and community activity.

The grand opening marks the culmination of that redevelopment effort, offering residents and visitors a chance to explore the businesses now located inside the restored space.

The public is invited to attend the Oct. 9 celebration and tour the marketplace as it officially opens its doors in the heart of downtown Fayetteville.