Fayetteville Native make US Paralympic Team – Tokyo

Gore Wins 200-Meters at USA Paralympic Trials, Qualifies for Second Event for Tokyo Games

(Photo courtesy Concord Athletics)

6/19/21

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – (WWNR) A Fayetteville native and Concord University cross country and track & field assistant coach Jonathan Gore blazed his way to a victory in the 200-meter dash at the USA Paralympic Track & Field Trials Saturday night. securing his spot for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics



Gore overtook the field in the 200-meters in the final 100 meters to win the half-lap sprint. Gore clocked a time of 22.96 seconds, nearly a half second faster than second-place Trenten Merrill. The Fayetteville, West Virginia native was stride for stride with the field coming off the turn, but used an explosive burst down the stretch to claim the victory and qualify for a second sprint event.



In the 100-meters, Gore ran a time of 11.05 seconds. It was his fastest time of the season. The 100-meters was combined into one race featuring the T62 classification (double-leg amputees below the knee) and the T64 classification (single-leg amputees below the knee), Gore’s discipline. The Fayetteville, West Virginia native was second in his classification.



Jarryd Wallace, who qualified for the Paralympic Games in 2012 and 2016, won the 100-meters in a time of 10.99. Current University of Arkansas standout Hunter Woodhall who is in the T64 classification edged out Gore for second in a time of 11.04 seconds.



Unlike the 100-meters, the 200-meters was only runners in the T64 classification. Gore’s time in the 200-meters was a season best.



An official announcement on Gore making Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games is due out Thursday.