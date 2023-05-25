Fayetteville Selected for National Planning Assistance ProgramTo Support Outdoor Recreation and Community Revitalization

Fayetteville, WV — Fayetteville is one of 25 towns nationwide selected to

receive planning assistance through the federal Recreation Economy for Rural Communities

program sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of

Agriculture’s Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Northern Border

Regional Commission. With the support of a team of consultants and federal and state

partners, the community will develop an action plan to maintain Fayetteville’s authentic, local

character while improving walkable infrastructure, expanding housing and lodging

opportunities, and connecting it to the New River Gorge.

“The Town of Fayetteville within the New River Gorge area is a perfect example of a

recreational economy in a rural community,” said Mayor Sharon Cruikshanks. “We are so

excited to host this meeting in our Town and would like to encourage the entire community to

come out and be heard.”

The planning process will unfold over the coming months, with a two-day facilitated community

workshop as the focal point. The workshop will take place June 6-7 at the American Legion.

Participants will collaborate to develop goals and specific actions to strengthen Fayetteville’s

outdoor recreation opportunities and community amenities. All community members are

invited to attend both days. Look for pre-workshop information at Town Hall at 125 N. Court

Street and on the Town’s Facebook Page. Interested citizens can register to attend the free

community planning event at: https://bit.ly/RERC-Fayetteville

The discussion will touch on: maintaining Fayetteville’s authenticity; improving connections for

safe walking and biking; improving wayfinding and signs to direct people to outdoor recreation

and downtown amenities; and improving infrastructure like community spaces, parking, public

restroom facilities, visitor lodging, and housing.

Councilman Gabe Pena said, “The Town of Fayetteville has work to do to build the kind of

infrastructure and amenities that will help us capitalize on the New River Gorge National Park

and Preserve while maintaining the unique sense of place that makes our small town an

awesome place to live. Partnering with the EPA under their Recreation Economies for Rural

Communities will help citizens to articulate the changes we want to see in our town and plan

for an outdoor recreation community that is inclusive and accessible for all visitors and

residents of Fayetteville.”

The local host committee for the workshop includes representatives from the Town of

Fayetteville, the Fayette Trail Coalition, the Love Hope Center for the Arts, the New River Gorge

Regional Development Authority, local residents, local businesses, and others.

Those with questions should contact Matt Diederich at matt@fayettevillewv.gov or (304) 574-

0101.

For more information on the RERC program: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/recreation-

economy-rural-communities