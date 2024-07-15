Fayetteville – WV Route 16, Road Paving 

Fayette County, WV – West Virginia Route 16, will have one lane closed from milepost 15.33 to milepost 16.92, from 6:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2024, through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2024, for roadway paving. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may affect the project schedule.

Local traffic will have access to all properties through the project. The traveling public is asked to use alternate routes around the work area.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this closure may cause the citizens and guests to the area. Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.