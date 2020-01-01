36 F
Beckley
Tuesday, December 31, 2019 9:51pm

FDA to ban all e-cig flavors except menthol and tobacco, report says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The Food and Drug Administration plans to ban the sale of fruity flavors in cartridge-based e-cigarettes, but the restriction won’t apply to tank vaping systems commonly found at vape shops, according to people familiar with the matter.

The action is seen as a compromise between Trump administration officials who want to address a rise in teen vaping and those concerned about the impact on small businesses and the possible political fallout for President Trump, these people said. Polls commissioned by the vaping industry have shown an outright ban would be unpopular in key states for the 2020 election.

FILE: A man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

FILE: A man using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.
(AP)

Federal officials are expected to announce the new plan as soon as Friday. Open-tank vaping devices, which allow users to mix their own nicotine liquids, aren’t popular among children or teenagers, who tend to use vaporizers with prefilled cartridges such as those made by Juul Labs Inc. Open tanks are typically found in vape shops and allow consumers to custom-mix flavors.

US VAPING ILLNESSES TOP 1,000, DEATH COUNT AT 18 AS CONSUMER WATCHDOG AGENCY PROBES E-CIGARETTE COMPANIES

The new policy, intended to curb a surge in underage vaping, would apply only to pod-based vaporizers such as those made by Juul, NJOY Holdings Inc. and Reynolds American Inc.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It would pull from the market all e-cigarette refill pods except those formulated to taste like tobacco or menthol, the people said, dealing a blow to an industry estimated to have $9 billion in annual revenue. The sweet and fruity flavors that would be banned under the new policy represented about 80 percent of retail-store e-cigarette sales in 2019, according to analyst estimates.

To continue reading on The Wall Street Journal, click here.



Source link

Recent Articles

FDA to ban all e-cig flavors except menthol and tobacco, report says

News WWNR -
0
The Food and Drug Administration plans to ban the sale of fruity flavors in cartridge-based e-cigarettes, but the restriction won’t apply to tank...
Read more

Dana Perino calls Bloomberg’s ‘open office plan’ the ‘worst’ idea of Democratic primary

News WWNR -
0
Dana Perino criticized Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg's "open office plan" idea that the former New York City mayor tweeted about on Monday, calling...
Read more

Trump threatens Iran after attack on embassy compound: ‘They will pay a very BIG PRICE!’

News WWNR -
0
President Trump warned Iran that the country “will pay a very BIG PRICE!” after the break-in at the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad...
Read more

England allows civil partnerships for heterosexual couples

News WWNR -
0
England and Wales have taken the unprecedented step of allowing heterosexual couples to opt-out of traditional marriages and choose a civil partnership. The...
Read more

Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the United States was sending additional forces to its embassy in...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dana Perino calls Bloomberg’s ‘open office plan’ the ‘worst’ idea of Democratic primary

WWNR -
0
Dana Perino criticized Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg's "open office plan" idea that the former New York City mayor tweeted about on Monday, calling...
Read more
News

Trump threatens Iran after attack on embassy compound: ‘They will pay a very BIG PRICE!’

WWNR -
0
President Trump warned Iran that the country “will pay a very BIG PRICE!” after the break-in at the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad...
Read more
News

England allows civil partnerships for heterosexual couples

WWNR -
0
England and Wales have taken the unprecedented step of allowing heterosexual couples to opt-out of traditional marriages and choose a civil partnership. The...
Read more
News

Additional forces being sent to U.S. embassy in Baghdad: Pentagon chief

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the United States was sending additional forces to its embassy in...
Read more
News

‘Jesus candy’ on military base violates religious freedom, group claims

WWNR -
0
Selling Jesus-themed candies on an Air Force base is just one example of religious freedom in the U.S. being "under constant attack," according to a...
Read more
News

Penguins’ Jake Guentzel out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

WWNR -
0
Pittsburgh Penguins center Jake Guentzel will miss four to six months after undergoing shoulder surgery.The All-Star scored his team-leading 20th goal in Monday's...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap