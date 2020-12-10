36.3 F
Beckley
Thursday, December 10, 2020 11:11am

Federal authorities in Ohio join probe into death of Black man shot at grandmother’s home

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Federal authorities in Ohio on Tuesday joined the investigation into the death of a Black man in Columbus last week, who was allegedly fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy while entering his grandmother’s home.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio — in coordination with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, the Cincinnati Division of the FBI and the Columbus Division of Police — will review the facts and circumstances surrounding the Dec. 4 shooting of Casey Goodson, U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers announced Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors will “take appropriate action if the evidence indicates any federal civil rights laws were violated,” DeVillers said. His office declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

FBI AGENT SHOT IN LOUISIANA EXECUTING SEARCH WARRANT, SUSPECT FROM OHIO KILLED 

Relatives have said that Goodson, 23, was killed in the doorway of his grandmother’s house in Columbus as he walked through the front door. His mother, Tamala Payne, demanded answers Wednesday, explaining that she wants the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy involved to be jailed and that she’ll never be able to hold her son again, except “at his damn funeral.”

“I want answers. I deserve answers. I demand answers at this point,” Payne told The Associated Press.

This undated photo provided by family attorney Sean Walton shows Casey Goodson. The fatal shooting of 23-year-old Goodson by an Ohio sheriff's deputy on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, is now under investigation by the state’s criminal investigation bureau. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Attorney Sean Walton via AP)

This undated photo provided by family attorney Sean Walton shows Casey Goodson. The fatal shooting of 23-year-old Goodson by an Ohio sheriff’s deputy on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, is now under investigation by the state’s criminal investigation bureau. (Family Photo/Courtesy of Attorney Sean Walton via AP)

The deputy who allegedly shot Goodson was Jason Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office assigned to a U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force. The task force had just finished an unsuccessful search for a fugitive Friday afternoon when Goodson, who was not the suspect, drove by and waved a gun at Meade, according to U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin.

One witness heard Meade command Goodson to drop his gun, and when he didn’t, the deputy shot him, Tobin said. Goodson was taken to a hospital where he died.

Tobin said the deputy confronted Goodson outside his vehicle in front of the home, but relatives said the 23-year-old was shot after he unlocked and opened the front door.

PORTLAND PROTESTERS HAVE ARMED GUARDS, STOCKPILED WEAPONS AT OCCUPIED ZONE: POLICE CHIEF 

“My grandson just got shot in the back when he came in the house,” Goodson’s grandmother told a dispatcher Friday, according to 911 recordings obtained by the AP. “I don’t know if he’s OK.”

Payne said Goodson had gone to the dentist that morning, and then returned with sandwiches for himself, his 5-year-old brother and his grandmother.

“My 5-year-old called me screaming, ‘Mommy, mommy, Casey just got shot. The police just shot Casey, he’s lying on the floor, mommy, he’s dead, please hurry up, come get me, come get me, I’m scared,’” Payne said.

Goodson had a concealed weapon permit and had hoped to become a firearms instructor, his mother and her attorney, Sean Walton, said Wednesday. Police have said that a gun was recovered from the scene but have not provided further details.

Preliminary autopsy results showed Goodson died from multiple gunshot wounds in his torso, the Franklin County coroner said Wednesday. Final results aren’t expected for at least three months.

SEARCH CONTINUES FOR NYC VANDALS WHO TARGETTED REPUBLICAN CLUB HOLIDAY PARTY, PUT FAKE BODY BAGS ON SIDEWALK

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz listed the cause of death as a homicide, a medical determination used in cases where someone has died at someone else’s hand, but it is not a legal finding and doesn’t imply criminal intent.

Police have only said that the deputy “shot” Goodson without detailing how many shots were fired.

Two callers to 911 reported hearing multiple gunshots that day, according to copies of those calls released Wednesday afternoon. One caller is heard telling dispatchers that there were “four shots fired from what sounded like an automatic weapon.”

The preliminary autopsy report does not resolve conflicting accounts about Goodson’s death, said Chandra Brown, an attorney representing Goodson’s family along with Walton.

“It is concerning that they’ve had the body for this long and they still cannot confirm the entrance or exit wounds of the gunshots,” Brown said Wednesday. “It seems intentionally vague and we’re looking forward to getting the official autopsy report when that is released.”

Federal authorities have joined the investigation into the shooting already being conducted by the Columbus Police. The case was initially given to city police because the sheriff’s office does not oversee investigations of its own deputies in fatal shootings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost declined a request made by Columbus Police to take over the investigation, citing that the police department waited three days to ask for the state to take the case and after the crime scene had been dismantled.

Visible evidence of the events is lacking because the sheriff’s office does not provide deputies with body cameras, and the deputy’s SWAT vehicle did not have a dash-mounted camera.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 



Source link

Recent Articles

Federal authorities in Ohio join probe into death of Black man shot at grandmother’s home

News WWNR -
0
Federal authorities in Ohio on Tuesday joined the investigation into the death of a Black man in Columbus last week, who was allegedly...
Read more

Chris Rock calls on Joe Biden to create ‘Supreme Court of Science’ to handle any crisis like the coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
Chris Rock called on President-elect Joe Biden to institute a fourth branch of government dedicated to science in order to combat another crisis...
Read more

Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to 1982 World Cup, dies at 64

News WWNR -
0
Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, has...
Read more

Mueller, Arriola prove Berhalter’s USMNT options run deep ahead of loaded 2021

News WWNR -
0
As 2020 nears its end, one would think that United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter could rest easy a bit.In the...
Read more

Country singer John Rich bets journalist $10G Supreme Court will overturn election

News WWNR -
0
Country singer John Rich on Tuesday bet a music journalist $10,000 that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the election results and President Trump will...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Chris Rock calls on Joe Biden to create ‘Supreme Court of Science’ to handle any crisis like the coronavirus

WWNR -
0
Chris Rock called on President-elect Joe Biden to institute a fourth branch of government dedicated to science in order to combat another crisis...
Read more
News

Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to 1982 World Cup, dies at 64

WWNR -
0
Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in his home country, has...
Read more
News

Mueller, Arriola prove Berhalter’s USMNT options run deep ahead of loaded 2021

WWNR -
0
As 2020 nears its end, one would think that United States men's national team manager Gregg Berhalter could rest easy a bit.In the...
Read more
News

Country singer John Rich bets journalist $10G Supreme Court will overturn election

WWNR -
0
Country singer John Rich on Tuesday bet a music journalist $10,000 that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the election results and President Trump will...
Read more
News

Hunter Biden’s China business deals leading up to 2018 probe detailed in Senate report

WWNR -
0
Hunter Biden’s past dealings with Chinese nationals – including some flagged for “potential financial criminal activity” – are outlined in a Senate committee...
Read more
News

Gavin Newsom-linked companies received nearly $3M in federal PPP loans, reports say

WWNR -
0
Several companies affiliated with one California Gov. Gavin Newsom founded 28 years ago received nearly $3 million in the coronavirus-related Paycheck Protection Program while...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap