63.4 F
Beckley
Wednesday, September 16, 2020 12:59pm

Federal government unveils plans to make coronavirus vaccine free for all Americans

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The Department of Defense and federal health agencies have outlined plans for a coronavirus vaccine, which include having them available for free for all Americans.

The plans came in the form of a report to Congress and a “playbook” for states and local governments, according to the Associated Press. The agencies are looking at January for a potential beginning of a vaccination campaign, although it remains possible that this could come later this year.

TRUMP IN ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ INTERVIEW CLAIMS CORONAVIRUS VACCINE COMING ‘IN A MATTER OF WEEKS’

“We are working closely with our state and local public health partners … to ensure that Americans can receive the vaccine as soon as possible and vaccinate with confidence,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

Vaccinations would start gradually among some segments of the population – such as health workers, other essential workers, and the more vulnerable – before eventually ramping up for distribution to all who want it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s playbook, the vaccination campaign will be “much larger in scope and complexity than seasonal influenza or other previous outbreak-related vaccination responses.”

A nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

A nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Several vaccine candidates currently going through trials could end up being approved. The expectation is that for most of them people would need two doses between 21 and 28 days apart. The playbook encourages providers to give reminders to patients to get their second dose, which must be from the same vaccine manufacturer as the first.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE U.S.: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

An AP poll in May showed that 20% would not get a coronavirus vaccine and 31% were unsure. Since then, Democrats including vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., expressed skepticism over a vaccine if one were approved in time for November’s election.

President Trump said in a “Fox & Friends” interview Tuesday that a vaccine could be approved “in a matter of weeks.”

Government officials have insisted that politics will not play a role in vaccine development or availability and that any approved vaccine would meet standards for safety and effectiveness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Americans should know that the vaccine development process is being driven completely by science and the data,” Azar said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Senate Homeland Security Committee authorizes subpoenas for testimony from Obama officials as part of Russia probe

News WWNR -
0
The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday voted to authorize subpoenas for former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James...
Read more

Federal government unveils plans to make coronavirus vaccine free for all Americans

News WWNR -
0
The Department of Defense and federal health agencies have outlined plans for a coronavirus vaccine, which include having them available for free for...
Read more

Trump calls Mattis, Kelly, Bolton ‘disgruntled former employees’ in town hall

News WWNR -
0
President Trump on Tuesday night called his ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly and first Defense Secretary James Mattis -- both retired Marine generals...
Read more

Transgender activist wins Delaware state senate primary

News WWNR -
0
Transgender activist Sarah McBride won a Democratic state Senate primary in Delaware on Tuesday and is poised to make history as the first...
Read more

Melania Trump statue is replaced after arson attack

News WWNR -
0
A bronze statue representing Melania Trump was unveiled in her native Slovenia on Tuesday after the previous figure of the first lady was...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Senate Homeland Security Committee authorizes subpoenas for testimony from Obama officials as part of Russia probe

WWNR -
0
The Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday voted to authorize subpoenas for former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James...
Read more
News

Trump calls Mattis, Kelly, Bolton ‘disgruntled former employees’ in town hall

WWNR -
0
President Trump on Tuesday night called his ex-Chief of Staff John Kelly and first Defense Secretary James Mattis -- both retired Marine generals...
Read more
News

Transgender activist wins Delaware state senate primary

WWNR -
0
Transgender activist Sarah McBride won a Democratic state Senate primary in Delaware on Tuesday and is poised to make history as the first...
Read more
News

Melania Trump statue is replaced after arson attack

WWNR -
0
A bronze statue representing Melania Trump was unveiled in her native Slovenia on Tuesday after the previous figure of the first lady was...
Read more
News

Bam Adebayo’s stunning block preserves win for Miami Heat over Boston Celtics

WWNR -
0
Miami Heat All-Star big man Bam Adebayo made one of the most memorable blocks in NBA history at the end of a 117-114...
Read more
News

Alan Dershowitz files $300 million defamation suit against CNN

WWNR -
0
Famed attorney and Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz filed a defamation suit against CNN on Tuesday seeking $300 million for what he called a "willful, deliberate,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap