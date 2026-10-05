Federal Grant to Modernize WIC Clinics Will Bring Needle‑Free Screening to Families Statewide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) clinics will soon offer faster, gentler health screenings thanks to a $195,825 federal infrastructure grant from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

The funding will allow the West Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Nutrition Services to introduce needle‑free hemoglobin screening devices across all 55 clinics, replacing the traditional finger‑prick blood test used for years.

Dr. Arvin Singh, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health, said the upgrade reflects a practical approach to modernizing care.

“By replacing a needle stick with a simple, pain‑free screening option, we can make a child’s visit a little easier, give our staff more time to focus on families, and reduce costs and waste at the same time,” Singh said. “Modernizing health care does not always require a complicated solution.”

How the New System Works

Under the initiative, clinics will begin using Masimo Pronto® spot‑check devices, small sensors that wrap around a participant’s fingertip and measure hemoglobin levels in about three minutes — no needles, no blood draw, and no pain.

Officials say the change will allow staff to spend more time on nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support, and other core WIC services.

Ashley Puffenbarger, Director of the Office of Nutrition Services, called the grant a major step forward.

“Federal investments like this will allow us to modernize our local clinic operations, enhance service delivery, and better support WIC families across the state,” she said.

Cost Savings and Efficiency

The Masimo system is expected to reduce biohazard waste and cut annual operational costs by roughly $21,826 statewide, helping clinics serve more income‑eligible families while using taxpayer dollars more efficiently.

Rollout Timeline

Device purchasing and staff training will begin later in 2026, with full implementation across all state clinics targeted for December 2026.