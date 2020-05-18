67.5 F
Beckley
Monday, May 18, 2020 1:30am

Federal judge tells Los Angeles to find shelter for homeless near freeways, report says

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

LOS ANGELES–  A federal judge last week ordered Los Angeles to provide some kind of shelter for about 4,000 homeless residents who are living near freeways in the city, a report said.

LOS ANGELES MAKES MASKS AVAILABLE FOR ALL RESIDENTS

The Los Angeles Times reported that U.S. District Judge David O. Carter issued the preliminary injunction on Friday due to the inherent risk that the coronavirus has in the community. The paper said Carter issued guidelines for the city to follow, including proper social distancing at these locations, adequate hygiene options, nursing and security.

The coronavirus is highly contagious and the homeless population in any city is seen as among the most vulnerable.

He said it is “unreasonably dangerous for humans to live in areas that may, for example, be contaminated with lead or other carcinogenic substances,” according to City News Service. “However, as with many issues involving individuals experiencing homelessness, no party appears to be addressing this problem with any urgency. The court hereby ORDERS that this subset of individuals experiencing homelessness be relocated away from freeway overpasses, underpasses, and ramps.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Times reported that the order will begin to be enforced on Friday. The city has yet to respond to the order.



Source link

Recent Articles

Federal judge tells Los Angeles to find shelter for homeless near freeways, report says

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.LOS ANGELES--  A federal judge last week ordered...
Read more

Senator Rubio calls for fast action to extend U.S. payroll protection program

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs to quickly revise its coronavirus aid program for small businesses to extend the eight-week period in...
Read more

Elon Musk stirs the pot with cryptic ‘red pill’ tweet

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has emerged as a champion of defying...
Read more

In Mexico, one of world’s biggest food markets stirs unease about infections

News WWNR -
0
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Every day, thousands of Mexicans crowd a massive food market that is a linchpin of the capital’s food supply,...
Read more

Pompeo warns China after revealing it ‘threatened to interfere’ with work of US journalists in Hong Kong

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned China on Sunday, revealing he’s learned that the...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Senator Rubio calls for fast action to extend U.S. payroll protection program

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs to quickly revise its coronavirus aid program for small businesses to extend the eight-week period in...
Read more
News

Elon Musk stirs the pot with cryptic ‘red pill’ tweet

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has emerged as a champion of defying...
Read more
News

In Mexico, one of world’s biggest food markets stirs unease about infections

WWNR -
0
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Every day, thousands of Mexicans crowd a massive food market that is a linchpin of the capital’s food supply,...
Read more
News

Pompeo warns China after revealing it ‘threatened to interfere’ with work of US journalists in Hong Kong

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned China on Sunday, revealing he’s learned that the...
Read more
News

Source — Giants tell CB DeAndre Baker to stay away from team meetings

WWNR -
0
The New York Giants have told cornerback DeAndre Baker to stay away from team meetings and focus on his legal issues at this...
Read more
News

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he’s ‘very proud of’ his daughter as she joins WWE

WWNR -
0
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter is joining the family business.During a virtual conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Johnson revealed that his daughter -- Simone, 18...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap