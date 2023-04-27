Felon in Possession of Firearm Arrest

(Beckley, WV) “On April 26, 2023, at approximately 8:43pm, Beckley Detectives who were participating in increased patrols in the East Park area conducted a traffic stop involving a red-in-color Mercedes passenger car. During this traffic stop, a K9 officer indicated the presence of a controlled substance, and the occupants were removed from the vehicle. It was at this time that ALFRED “LES” PITTMAN was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. Having been previously convicted of numerous violent felony offenses, Pittman is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana. He was subsequently arrested and charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and simple possession of a controlled substance.”

“This arrest was a direct result of the commitment of Beckley Police Department detectives to curbing the recent rise in gun crime. We hope that this will help serve to illustrate that detectives will work, day and night to not only resolve current investigations, but to also prevent and deter future incidents, said Morgan Bragg, Chief of Detectives.”

“The Beckley Police Department is urging members of the public to come forward and provide any information they have related to this recent shooting investigations. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia via their free P3 Tips app available for download at www.crimestopperswv.com. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest.

**All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty on a court of law.**