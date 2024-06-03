FEMA Home Inspections: What to Expect

If you applied to FEMA for assistance, a FEMA inspector will contact you to set up a home inspection to review damages sustained during the storms that occurred April 2-6, 2024, in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel counties.

FEMA home inspections help determine whether a home is safe, sanitary and livable. To determine whether an applicant is eligible for assistance, FEMA considers the home’s interior and exterior structural soundness; whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing, and sewer or septic systems are functional; and whether the home is livable and can be entered and exited safely.

At times there can be language or other barriers to completing the inspection. If you need accommodations for language or a disability, call 800-621-3362 in advance of the inspection and let FEMA know your needs.

What To Expect

The home inspection process starts with a phone call or text message from a FEMA inspector to the applicant to schedule an appointment for an inspection. More than likely, the call to schedule an inspection will come from an out-of-state phone number. An inspector will attempt to contact you three times over three different days. If inspectors cannot reach you after three attempts, your case will be closed until you contact FEMA again.

A FEMA inspector will schedule a time to visit your home.

The inspector who arrives for the appointment will have an official FEMA badge. If you don’t see an ID badge, ask to see their FEMA identification before proceeding. The inspector will ask you for a photo ID to confirm you are the applicant.

The inspection process usually takes 30 to 40 minutes. If you were able to take photos or videos of interior or exterior damage to your home, show them to the inspector.

If you are unable to meet with the FEMA inspector for an in-person inspection, you can have a friend or relative act on your behalf to meet with the inspector. But first, you must provide FEMA with a signed request for another person to be at your home for the inspection. This document allows another person—who is at least 18 years of age—to meet with the inspector and talk about your case with FEMA. ​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​What Else You Need to Know

The inspector will not collect any documentation and will never ask for personal information like a Social Security number.

FEMA never charges for an inspection.

If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create a FEMA application. If so, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for FEMA assistance so that they can submit a request to stop all further processing on the application.

A fraudulent application could be a sign of identity theft. For information on what to do if you suspect identity theft, please visit Identity Theft | FTC Consumer Information or IdentityTheft.gov.

If you wish to apply for FEMA assistance after stopping an application made in your name without your knowledge, the FEMA Helpline will need to assist you in creating a new application. Call 800-621-3362.



For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.