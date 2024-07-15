FEMA is Hiring in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – If you’re passionate about helping your neighbors in West Virginia recover from April’s storms and tornadoes, FEMA may have a job for you.FEMA is hiring additional staff to assist with recovery from the April 2-6, 2024, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. The agency is currently seeking local candidates for positions within the agency’s Civil Rights, External Affairs, Logistics, and Mitigation divisions.The following positions will be available for applications:Civil Rights DivisionCivil Rights Advisor/AnalystLogistics DivisionLogistics SpecialistMitigation DivisionMitigation Specialist for Public ProjectsExternal Affairs DivisionProgram Liaison SpecialistMedia Relations SpecialistIntergovernmental Affairs SpecialistCreative Services SpecialistThe initial appointment of 120 days can be extended or reduced depending on mission needs. Federal benefits are offered, such as: Eligible Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) enrollment; federal holiday pay; and accruing four hours of sick leave per pay period. Local hires provide an economic stimulus to communities where jobs have been lost due to the April disaster and help augment FEMA’s disaster workforce. Working with FEMA will allow West Virginia residents to help neighbors with their recovery. Hiring locally is part of FEMA’s commitment to the community and helps build America’s disaster recovery workforce. In fact, many current FEMA employees started as local hires after major disasters in their states. To learn more and apply, visit this link: USAJobs – Search . Or visit USAJobs.gov , then search for “FEMA” under “Keywords” and “West Virginia” under “Location.” For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov , WestVirginiaEmergencyManagement Division Facebook page , www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 , and www.facebook.com/FEMA .