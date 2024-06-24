FEMA Storm Recovery Mission Hits One Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – It has been one month since President Joe Biden signed a major disaster declaration for severe weather that struck Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne, and Wetzel counties April 2-6. Since then, FEMA has provided survivors with more than $2.98 million in federal disaster assistance to help them recover.

As of June 21, 2024, FEMA has approved $1.7 million to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne, and Wetzel counties. FEMA has also provided $1.2 million to help survivors with storm-related necessities like childcare, storage, disaster medical and dental expenses, and cleaning supplies.

“In just one month, West Virginians have made tremendous strides in recovering from the early April storms, and we at FEMA are honored to have been part of that process,” Federal Coordinating Officer Jeff Jones said. “FEMA’s mission is to help people. We have hundreds of people here in West Virginia to do exactly that.”

Among the other recovery milestones:

FEMA home inspectors have completed almost 922 inspections, pushing more applications forward for review.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists have visited approximately 21,979 residences, 764 houses of worship and community organizations, and 1,071 businesses. They have interacted with more than 5,642 individuals, in an undertaking to meet survivors where they are and answer questions about federal disaster assistance.

There are also six Disaster Recovery Centers in the designated counties for individuals to get one-on-one assistance with registrations and understanding letters from FEMA. More than 526 survivors and their families have spoken with specialists at a DRC. To find the closest center to you, visit DRC Locator.

FEMA continues to ensure federal support is available to all affected communities, including people with disabilities, people with access or functional needs, and those in underserved populations.

How to Apply for Assistance with FEMA

Federal disaster assistance is available to residents of 11 counties: Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne and Wetzel who suffered damage from the April 2-6, 2024, storms.

There are four ways to apply for assistance:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA mobile app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store;

Call FEMA’s toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362, open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time with language translation available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA with your number for that service when you apply; or

Visit one of our Disaster Recovery Centers. For a list of locations and more information visit the DRC Locator

FEMA is working closely with the state of West Virginia and the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to support those residents in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marshall, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Wayne, and Wetzel counties who were impacted by the April 2024 flooding.

As we mark the 30-day recovery milestone, FEMA encourages residents of the designated counties to continue apply for assistance and stay in touch with the agency regarding your application. The deadline to apply for FEMA Assistance is July 22, 2024.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.