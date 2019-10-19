57 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 19, 2019 3:01pm

Feminist speaks out against trans movement

By WWNR
News

Julia Beck weighs in on the trans debate and the argument against trans people in female-only spaces after she was ousted from a Baltimore LGBTQ committee over her views. #Tucker #FoxNews

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service dedicated to delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 16 years and according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll, is the most trusted television news source in the country. Owned by 21st Century Fox, FNC is available in more than 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS
Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com
Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/

Watch full episodes of your favorite shows
The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/
Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/
The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/
Tucker Carlson Tonight http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/
Hannity http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/
The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/
Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/

Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/
Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/

source

Recent Articles

Haringey Borough players walk off in FA Cup tie vs. Yeovil due to racist abuse

News WWNR -
0
Haringey Borough's fourth-round FA Cup qualifying fixture against Yeovil was abandoned on Saturday after the home side walked off the pitch following racist...
Read more

Rep Francis Rooney announces retirement, wants to be a ‘model for term limits’

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., became the latest in a long line of Republican lawmakers to announce their retirement in 2020, saying that he already...
Read more

Feminist speaks out against trans movement

News WWNR -
0
Julia Beck weighs in on the trans debate and the argument against trans people in female-only spaces after she was ousted from a Baltimore...
Read more

Source — Titans activating first-round pick Jeffery Simmons

News WWNR -
0
11:54 AM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityNASHVILLE,...
Read more

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals make final push as Canadian election campaign reaches conclusion

News WWNR -
0
After six weeks, four debates and countless opinion polls, Canada’s election will finally come to a chaotic end on Monday. But what will come...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Haringey Borough players walk off in FA Cup tie vs. Yeovil due to racist abuse

WWNR -
0
Haringey Borough's fourth-round FA Cup qualifying fixture against Yeovil was abandoned on Saturday after the home side walked off the pitch following racist...
Read more
News

Rep Francis Rooney announces retirement, wants to be a ‘model for term limits’

WWNR -
0
Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., became the latest in a long line of Republican lawmakers to announce their retirement in 2020, saying that he already...
Read more
News

Source — Titans activating first-round pick Jeffery Simmons

WWNR -
0
11:54 AM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityNASHVILLE,...
Read more
News

Justin Trudeau’s Liberals make final push as Canadian election campaign reaches conclusion

WWNR -
0
After six weeks, four debates and countless opinion polls, Canada’s election will finally come to a chaotic end on Monday. But what will come...
Read more
News

Chargers’ Anthony Lynn on Africa trip, why he likes country music – Los Angeles Chargers Blog

WWNR -
0
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- In the picture, Anthony Lynn sits at a desk, surrounded by smiling faces of children he had previously seen...
Read more
News

House Republicans blast Dems for withholding impeachment docs, demand access to records

WWNR -
0
Republican members of several House panels involved in the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump are blasting House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap