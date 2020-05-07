35.6 F
Beckley
Thursday, May 7, 2020 7:32am

Fight brews in Congress over Republican push to protect business from coronavirus suits

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A key U.S. Senate Democrat pushed back on Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s drive to protect employers from coronavirus-related lawsuits when the economy begins to reopen, saying it would be unnecessary if the White House set clearer standards.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after it was announced U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, bringing to nearly $3 trillion the amount allocated to deal with the crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

Republicans and business groups warn that companies could face a flood of litigation from employees and customers who become infected after operations resume. Plaintiff advocates counter that employers are protected by legal barriers including the difficulty of demonstrating where COVID infections occur.

McConnell has made a bill protecting employers a top priority as Congress weighs what next steps to take to address a pandemic that has killed more than 71,000 Americans and thrown more than 26 million out of work.

Republicans led by President Donald Trump have pushed for a re-opening of state economies, saying Americans can no longer endure the toll of shuttered businesses and lost livelihoods.

“The president is forcing workers back into unsafe plants and Mitch McConnell is trying to slam the courthouse door on the workers who get hurt,” Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that will hold a hearing on liability protection next week, said clear guidance on worker safety would give employers “a strong ‘standard of care’ defense in court” and would “keep people safer, so there weren’t lawsuits in the first place.”

McConnell’s Republicans control a slim majority in the Senate, but he would need to sell the idea to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for it to pass Congress.

Republicans and business groups that are lobbying for liability protection say that legal safe harbors are necessary to protect companies planning to restart operations after extended shutdowns, as well as those that have remained open throughout the pandemic.

But as the debate in Congress gains momentum, emerging signs suggest that those opposed to blanket protections for companies could accept some form of narrow immunity for employers who take the proper steps to safeguard their workers.

“If you wanted to write a bill that said that reasonable conduct would be protected – because some of the proponents of immunity don’t seem to understand that – that would be something that we would have no problem with,” Linda Lipsen, who heads the American Association for Justice, told reporters on Wednesday. The nonprofit group represents trial lawyers.

The problem, critics say, is that the Trump administration has not established national standards for worker safety in the era of the coronavirus and McConnell has not produced a tangible legislative proposal.

Some Democratic aides have expressed hope that details could soon begin to emerge.

On Tuesday, McConnell told reporters that Republicans were working on a “narrowly crafted” liability protection measure without offering details. “It will not protect somebody from gross negligence,” McConnell said.

On Wednesday, McConnell’s office could offer no guidance on how he might address the issue of safety standards.

Lipsen, whose group opposes blanket protections for businesses, said she would need to see details of the Republican measure before offering an assessment.

The COVID-19 Complaint Tracker, a database maintained by the U.S. law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth, showed 859 coronavirus-related lawsuits on Wednesday. Nearly 30% of the lawsuits involved litigation arising from prison conditions.

Reporting by David Morgan, additonal reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Fight brews in Congress over Republican push to protect business from coronavirus suits

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A key U.S. Senate Democrat pushed back on Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s drive to protect employers from coronavirus-related lawsuits...
Read more

New Title IX regulations change how colleges must respond to sexual misconduct complaints

News WWNR -
0
New federal regulations announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Education change how colleges must respond to sexual assault and harassment complaints, giving...
Read more

El Salvadoran man in San Diego first ICE detainee to die of coronavirus

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.A 57-year-old El Salvadoran man held in San...
Read more

Daines to introduce bill codifying, extending Trump’s temporary immigration restrictions

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., is set to introduce legislation that would codify and extend President Trump’s executive order to restrict some immigrants from entering...
Read more

California to get $247M refund as mask shipment in ‘murky’ Newsom deal face delay

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.California is expected to be refunded $247 million it...
Read more

Related Stories

News

New Title IX regulations change how colleges must respond to sexual misconduct complaints

WWNR -
0
New federal regulations announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Education change how colleges must respond to sexual assault and harassment complaints, giving...
Read more
News

El Salvadoran man in San Diego first ICE detainee to die of coronavirus

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.A 57-year-old El Salvadoran man held in San...
Read more
News

Daines to introduce bill codifying, extending Trump’s temporary immigration restrictions

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., is set to introduce legislation that would codify and extend President Trump’s executive order to restrict some immigrants from entering...
Read more
News

California to get $247M refund as mask shipment in ‘murky’ Newsom deal face delay

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.California is expected to be refunded $247 million it...
Read more
News

Samaritan’s Purse, other workers who came to NY for coronavirus fight must pay state income tax, Cuomo says

WWNR -
0
Health care heroes who came from around the country to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York will still have to pay...
Read more
News

Detained American, in Venezuelan TV statement, says he plotted Maduro’s capture

WWNR -
0
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state television broadcast on Wednesday a video of captured American Luke Denman, in which he said he was contracted...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap